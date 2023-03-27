Chelsea are preparing a staggering £100m offer to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Victor Osimhen linked with Chelsea?

Blues striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could reportedly see his contract terminated after recently returning to Barcelona to support his former teammates and reports claim the Napoli star has been identified as an ideal replacement. The Nigeria international’s contract in the Serie A isn’t set to expire until 2025, but being Luciano Spalletti’s top-performing offensive player, has caught the eye of Graham Potter.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that the SW6 outfit are firmly in the race for his signature alongside Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Fabrizio Romano has since given the boss a further huge boost after claiming that it’s the forward’s dream to one day complete a move to the English top-flight.

Now, according to Football Insider, Chelsea are even “prepared” to put £100m on the table to try and sign Osimhen, who is their “top priority” target later in the summer. Napoli value their talisman at this exact price and are set to “hold out” for a nine-figure bid to even consider sanctioning a sale.

The Blues know that negotiations will become “harder” should they fail to secure a place in the top four but they are hoping that a flex of their “financial muscle” will give them a good chance. Potter is “keen” to add more attacking depth and goals to his ranks and would like an out-and-out centre-forward to be bought.

Should Chelsea splash the cash on Osimhen?

Osimhen’s price tag is no doubt a lot more than Chelsea would have liked but we feel they should be 100 per cent willing to empty their pockets to secure his services ahead of their fellow competitors this summer.

The 6 foot 1 star has posted a remarkable 30 goal contributions in 29 appearances across all competitions this season, including 21 goals in 23 Serie A outings, as per Transfermarkt, whilst ranking in the 99th percentile for shots per game against all strikers in Europe's top leagues. The Lagos native is also a useful option to have in the building even if he doesn't play as a number nine week in week out, having previously operated out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside as a second striker.

Napoli’s forward has received plenty of silverware throughout his career but has seen his personal performances rewarded being the recipient of the Serie A’s Best Young Player and the African Cup of Nations top goalscorer awards. Finally, Osimhen has been dubbed a “machine” by journalist Mina Rzouki, making him the perfect physically imposing force to put pen to paper at Stamford Bridge and lead the line for years to come.