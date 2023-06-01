Chelsea bringing in Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen would be a statement signing this summer, presenter Terry Flewers has claimed.

What's the latest on Chelsea and Osimhen?

New manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen to add to Chelsea's strikeforce, after a nightmare of a season in which they scored just 38 times in 38 league games, and the Napoli hitman is of interest.

Osimhen has made himself a hero in Naples, helping his side win a historic Serie A title with 30 goals in 38 games across all competitions this season.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Flewers highlighted that if Chelsea can sign the 24-year-old, it would be a statement signing for the club having missed out on European qualification in this dismal campaign.

"Chelsea are now ready to sign the Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. That would be a massive statement of intent," he stated.

"Victor Osimhen is the guy that they may chase. Of course, there's links to Harry Kane because of the Pochettino connection, but they're going to explore the option of Victor Osimhen."

Could Chelsea sign Osimhen?

It would be something of a surprise if Osimhen elects to depart Napoli for Chelsea this summer after the contrasting seasons both clubs have had.

Although manager Luciano Spalletti will depart the club, Napoli will be competing in the Champions League as the Italian champions, with Osimhen a key player who has written himself into club history.

Leaving this project to join Chelsea, who are out of Europe, and who are going through a transitional period off the pitch, may not be a move that appeals to the 24-year-old.

Given that Napoli spent a club record fee on Osimhen three years ago, it would take a hefty amount to convince them to part ways with their star player, and Chelsea currently have to sell players in order to meet financial fair play rules.

If Chelsea are able to sell enough players to fund a move for Osimhen, it still remains to be seen whether they can convince the Nigerian to join.

Although they may be able to offer a significantly higher salary than the £91k-per-week he earns in Naples, interest from the likes of Manchester United could be more appealing, and if Osimhen is settled in Italy, he may choose to reject any move this summer.

If he continues his incredible form in front of goal, a big move will still likely be on offer further down the line, and he could have his pick of Europe's biggest clubs. Leaving Napoli for Chelsea now, therefore, seems to be a big risk for the striker, and Chelsea may have to look elsewhere.