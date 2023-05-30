Chelsea are 'favourites' to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer due to the financial backing afforded to the club by Todd Boehly, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving Victor Osimhen?

As per Calciomercato via The Daily Mail, Napoli are looking to offer Osimhen a new contract to stave off interest in his services in the forthcoming transfer window.

Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on a move for the Nigeria international, who has also commanded attraction from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco.

Former Chelsea player Scott Minto has signalled that he would prefer to sign Osimhen this summer to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, who has also been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge to rekindle his relationship with Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Minto said: “He (Osimhen) would be my number one choice. Harry Kane’s not going there, so he would be my number one choice.”

ESPN report that Chelsea have also made an offer worth €80 million (£69.2 million) to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as the Serbia international is believed to be 'unhappy' at the Allianz Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook has said that Chelsea are 'favourites' to sign Osimhen this summer despite their interest in Kane and Vlahovic.

Crook said: "Vlahovic would be cheaper than the other two, but Chelsea are the favourites for Osimhen because of the price.

"I think Daniel Levy is still reluctant to sell Kane to a Premier League rival and Manchester United want to get their business done as early as possible because they don't want to get drawn into a Frenkie de Jong-style pursuit where they don't end up getting him."

Would Victor Osimhen be a good signing for Chelsea?

Osimhen, who has been hailed as "stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo" by Giordano for heading, has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe this campaign and would add a major presence in attack for Chelsea moving into 2023/24.

In 2022/23, the 24-year-old was in sublime form, firing in 30 goals and laying on a further five assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The £90k-a-week earner has been labelled as "phenomenal" by former Cagliari boss Walter Mazzarri and it is easy to see why. WhoScored note that Osimhen had an average of 4.2 shots per match in Serie A this term, proving to be a constant headache for opposition backlines.

As per FBRef, Osimhen has also excelled in the art of touches in the attacking penalty area and has fared well in comparison to his positional peers in Europe's top five divisions, obtaining roughly 7.48 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the third percentile for this metric.

Chelsea need to make a statement signing to try and build confidence ahead of what will be a new era under Pochettino and Osimhen would be a prime candidate to lead the line at Stamford Bridge.