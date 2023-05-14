Chelsea are "more than ready" to submit a huge package deal to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian forward has been one of the deadliest players in Europe this season, scoring 28 goals in all competitions. He also grabbed five assists but it's his goalscoring that is sparking huge interest from the big clubs.

Chelsea are one of the interested clubs but will need to spend an incredible amount of money to bring him to the Premier League, with Manchester United actually pulling out of the race due to the associated costs.

What's the transfer latest on Victor Osimhen?

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are "more than ready" to submit a huge offer to sign Osimhen, who they describe as an "unstoppable centre-forward".

The report states that Todd Boehly is prepared to offer a package worth up to €150m (£131m) including two players. The Blues are prepared to send Christian Pulisic and Kepa Arrizabalaga to Napoli which would include a cash offer that would take the overall value of the offer to £131m.

That is, of course, if Napoli value the two players at the same rate Chelsea do. If not, it could cause major issues in negotiations.

More consequentially, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has, at the risk of repeating himself, told European clubs that none of his title winners are for sale.

How likely is it that Chelsea sign Victor Osimhen?

A major obstacle for Chelsea this summer is their lack of Champions League football next season with Osimhen reportedly making playing in Europe a priority. Money could be a factor but after his performances this season, the 24-year-old will be aware that the best investment he can make is into taking his career to the next level.

That could mean snubbing all offers to stay at Napoli for another season while he waits for Chelsea or for another side to come in for him.

Napoli were eliminated from the Champions League by domestic rivals, AC Milan, but will be targeting a better finish in that competition next season if they can hold onto their best players.