Chelsea have made contact to bring Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Roque to Chelsea?

Roque arrived in the Brazilian Serie A back in April last year, while his contract isn’t set to expire until 2027. But having made 41 appearances during his debut season in the senior team, he has caught the eye of the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge.

Spanish outlet Sport credited the Blues, alongside their top-flight rivals Arsenal, with an interest in the 18-year-old back in March, and speculation regarding a move was soon fuelled. The £5.5k-p/w talent’s father recently took to social media to confirm that he was in London, which came not long after there was rumoured interest in his son from the capital - and it would now appear that the admiration from both clubs has been taken a step further.

According to 90min, Chelsea and the Gunners are “in contact” with the representatives of Roque regarding a potential deal later in the summer. Barcelona had been leading the race, but they are currently only able to offer a loan with an obligation to buy due to their financial position, which doesn’t satisfy the striker’s agents - meaning that he’s looking elsewhere.

The SW6 outfit have held an interest in their target for a “considerable amount of time” and would be willing to table a permanent deal at the end of the season. The teenager’s camp have already “assured” the club that he is “open” to moving to the English top flight.

Should Chelsea splash the cash on Roque?

Roque is still only a teenager, but age is just a number in football as long as you have the skills to perform on a consistent basis, and Roque definitely fits that profile, having been dubbed a "diamond" by talent scout Jacek Kulig. Therefore, we feel Chelsea should absolutely cash out to secure his services ahead of their fellow competitors.

The Nike-sponsored star has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 41 outings since joining Paranaense, where he's currently averaging 2.74 shots per game, highlighting how confident he is in the final third.

The Timoteo native also has the flexibility to play out wide on either flank in addition to centre-forward, so could bring plenty of versatility to west London for whoever is appointed as the new manager at Chelsea.

Roque is also making a name for himself on the international stage, having made his debut for Brazil during a friendly against Morocco last month, so it seems he has an extremely bright future ahead of him - one that could potentially see him featuring at Stamford Bridge.