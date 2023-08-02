Chelsea’s striker plans for the upcoming season are still an area that needs to be refined.

The Blues have already signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, who have impressed Mauricio Pochettino with their combinations in pre-season. But, the Argentine has admitted that he would be ‘open’ to signing another frontman.

"We are working hard to try to create this dynamic that will become natural and to share time together," he said about Nkunku and Jackson's relationship.

“Maybe we can add some different profile or different player who can help us, of course we are open.”

Due to Nkunku’s versatility and Jackson’s solitary year of experience in European football, there is space for Chelsea to add another reinforcement, which could come in the form of Dusan Vlahovic.

Are Chelsea signing Dusan Vlahovic?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the West Londoners are back in talks with Juventus through intermediaries for a swap deal.

The reporter said: "Chelsea are now back in talks again with Juventus through intermediaries — swap deal between Romelu Lukaku & Dušan Vlahović has been discussed again. Chelsea will discuss Vlahović internally as this option has been rejected in July."

How good is Dusan Vlahovic?

Pochettino’s adherence to signing a striker with a ‘different profile’ is an interesting point and is something that could potentially be achieved in Vlahovic.

It is not the first time that this idea has come to fruition, as back in June, Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea were chasing a “traditional number nine.”

However, since this comment, the 2021 Champions League winners signed Jackson from Villarreal for £32m. The Senegalese has started impressively, with four-goal contributions in as many games during the pre-season tour of the United States.

But, he is likely to need support and with Lukaku’s Chelsea career way beyond the point of no return, Vlahovic’s potency could be highly useful for Pochettino.

Described as “extraordinary” by former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi, the £44m-rated Serbian has netted 61 goals in 140 Serie A games.

A bullish, physical, and pacey forward, with a keen eye for goal, Vlahovic possess the youth and effervescence that emphatically trumps anything that Lukaku ever offered to Stamford Bridge.

The former Fiorentina marksman has been labelled as “lightning” by Micah Richards and the “strongest striker in the league” by Filip Kostic.

Meanwhile, the Belgian’s lack of mobility, willingness to run in behind and movement meant his Chelsea performances were painfully average.

It reached such dismal levels that in a match against Crystal Palace in February 2022, the striker managed just seven touches, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes since this data has been available (2003/2004).

It was a shocking condemnation of his abysmal season back in England, which meant that Lukaku hasn’t played for the Blues in over a year.

Although Vlahovic has endured his quietest goal-scoring season since 2020, he still finished as Juventus’ top finisher with 14 goals and could be a useful asset for Pochettino, who will still be in the process of configuring his best Chelsea side.

The £215k-per-week titan would undoubtedly provide the new Chelsea boss with a different option and relieve the club from its disastrous marriage to Lukaku.