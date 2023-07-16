Question marks still remain over Chelsea’s current striking options but they could soon have their new Didier Drogba, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Armando Broja still remains very young and hasn’t played any senior football since December after suffering a long-term knee injury.

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea’s recent £32m signing is only a year older than Broja at 22 and despite a commendable campaign last year, he is a player with no Premier League experience it's unclear how he will adapt.

So far, the most high-profile attacking signing under Mauricio Pochettino has been Christopher Nkunku, who has joined Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig.

The Frenchman has forged a formidable reputation in Germany, recording 90 goal contributions in 119 German league matches. However, there will be reluctance from the Chelsea faithful to completely rely upon Nkunku, as both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz arrived in West London having both dominated the Bundesliga but endured extremely underwhelming stints in Blue.

As a result, the 2021 Champions League winners are still linked with a host of attacking targets, and Dusan Vlahovic is a possible option.

What’s the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea?

According to Alfredo Pedulla (via the Metro), Chelsea have asked about Vlahovic’s situation, but are yet to submit an offer to Juventus.

However, the Old Lady has supposedly confirmed that they will demand at least €75m (£64m), plus further performance-related bonus payments for the Serbian.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Brown was asked what type of Vlahovic was most similar to and said:

“There is certainly an interest in Vlahovic. I've been trying to think who he's most like really. I don't really see him as a Harry Kane type at all.

“I think Vlahovic has become more of an all round pipe player but he's someone who is much more of a classic number nine really than Kane who likes to drift and roam a lot more these days.

“There's a little bit of lots of different people in Vlahovic. There's little bit of Batistuta and a little bit of Didier Drogba.

“He hasn't had a great time of it at his current club very highly rated when he went there but it hasn't worked out for him in the way I think he would have hoped partly because I'm not sure the system suits him that well and he does at times appear a bit isolated.”

Is Dusan Vlahovic like Didier Drogba?

Since Drogba departed the English capital, Chelsea are yet to find a consistent and dominant goal-scoring focal point. For a brief period, Diego Costa was an excellent player for the club, but his time at the club prematurely ended due to a fallout with Antonio Conte.

But Vlahovic has a similar style to Drogba - strong, physical, over 6 foot with a keen eye for a goal.

The 23-year-old has managed to score 61 goals in 140 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina and Juventus.

Last season was his least productive, scoring just 14 times in 42 matches, which is still more than Chelsea’s highest total, Kai Havertz with just nine.

The former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi him as “extraordinary” and he has also forged an impressive record at international level, with 13 goals in 21 outings for Serbia.

Chelsea could represent a new challenge and experience for Vlahovic and due to their lack of a classic number nine, it could be a match made in heaven, and a chance for the talisman to replicate Drogba's heroics.