Chelsea are intrigued by the prospect of bringing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to Stamford Bridge.

What’s the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea?

According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, the Blues have made the 23-year-old their top priority for the summer and have already made an offer of €80m (£69m).

The report also claims that the Serbian is “unhappy” in Turin and as such, he is supposedly keen on a move to the capital with the incoming Mauricio Pochettino setting his sights on a new No.9.

However, the 2021 Champions League winners are set to be challenged by Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Would Dusan Vlahovic be a good fit at Chelsea?

The 21-cap international has endured his least productive season since joining Serie A in 2018, having netted 14 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions. However, this term has been complicated by injury issues that have stalled his rhythm and consistency.

However, one quieter season isn’t enough to outweigh his previously glorious potency at Fiorentina and his early days with Juventus.

In the past three campaigns, the 6 foot 3 "monster" - as dubbed by Carlo Garganese - notched 45 goals in 73 league outings to establish himself as one of Italy’s most deadly and dangerous forces.

Meanwhile, the west London outfit has only found the net on 36 occasions in as many top-flight games as the disjointed and underperforming attack is one of the primary reasons for the club’s monumental decline.

Their offensive woes were epitomised in their last encounter with Manchester City as Raheem Sterling lacked a cutting edge, whilst Kai Havertz was borderline anonymous in the false nine role as Frank Lampard’s men failed to score for the 14th time in the league.

Indeed, Sterling (33) and Havertz (35) both had so few touches throughout the game that even goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, registered more touches (43) during the contest.

The two aforementioned players are currently the Blues’ top finishers this term, however, sharing a measly nine goals a piece to underline the painfully obvious issue at Stamford Bridge.

Vlahovic possesses a profile that no other Chelsea player currently matches - a commanding focal point with an abrupt physicality and a keen eye for goal.

Micah Richards is a huge fan and when the frontman was in free-scoring form in Florence, the pundit described him as “lightning” and having “everything you need.” That should be music to the ears of the hierarchy.

A new striker is perhaps the most imperative upgrade within the Chelsea squad this summer and whilst other clubs may be deterred by the price tag, it is unlikely that the new ownership will feel the same. Indeed, the Serb one of the best options Boehly and co could find on the market this summer.