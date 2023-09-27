Fulham beating Chelsea is something of a rarity but given the latter’s form, Fulham will be confident that they can get a result when the Blues visit Craven Cottage this weekend.

This West London derby will witness its latest Premier League instalment under the lights with this game set to take place on Monday night.

Mauricio Pochettino is already under immense pressure at Stamford Bridge with his side wallowing down in 14th whilst Fulham aren’t playing badly, but they’re just desperately calling out for a striker to fill the Alexsandar Mitrovic-sized void up front.

With these two going toe-to-toe in just a few days, we at Football FanCast have delved into the history books of this fixture so you have all the information for Chelsea’s trip to their local rivals Fulham.

Fulham vs Chelsea: Who has the better head-to-head record?

It isn’t all that surprising to read that Chelsea have dominated this fixture with their 49 victories in competitive games working out as a win percentage of 57%.

In the Premier League era, Fulham have won just two of 32 league meetings.

Fulham wins 10 Draws 27 Chelsea wins 49

Fulham vs Chelsea: Who has more wins at Craven Cottage?

The majority of Fulham’s wins in this fixture have come on home soil and in fact, only 1/3 of the draws have taken place at Craven Cottage.

They bounced around a few different grounds in the late 1800s before arriving at their current location in 1896. Fulham only ventured away from the Cottage between 2002 and 2004 whilst it was under renovation, sharing Loftus Road with Queens’ Park Rangers for those two seasons.

Fulham wins 08 Draws 09 Chelsea wins 25

Fulham vs Chelsea: Who has more wins at Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea have won less games against Fulham when playing on their patch but at the same time, have held their rivals to just two wins of their own which is staggering really.

Stamford Bridge is the one and only home of Chelsea since they were formed as a football club in 1877.

Fulham wins 02 Draws 18 Chelsea wins 23

Fulham vs Chelsea: Who has the better cup record?

These two have crossed paths four times in the League Cup and six in the FA Cup with there being replay fixtures on three different occasions.

Both of Fulham’s cup victories against Chelsea came in the FA Cup, beating them after a replay in the round of 16 in the 1935/36 season, and then under the same circumstances 15 years later.

The most recent clash between these two in a cup competition was the third round of the 2011/12 League Cup campaign. No goals were scored and so it went to a penalty shootout with Bryan Ruiz’s miss handing the tie to Chelsea, despite Frank Lampard kicking proceedings off with a miss of his own.

Fulham wins 2 Draws 4 Chelsea wins 4

Fulham vs Chelsea: How have the last 5 meetings played out?

Whilst Chelsea have remained as a Premier League mainstay, Fulham have been up and down in recent years between the top-flight and the Championship. This is their first of the last three campaigns in which they have lasted more than one season in the promised land.

3rd February 2023- Chelsea 0-0 Fulham:

This has been a rough year thus far for the Stamford Bridge faithful and last season was very much the same. They watched their side finish down in 12th in the league, eight points below West London rivals Fulham.

When the two went to battle at the Bridge in early February, a star-studded Chelsea side were unable to find a breakthrough and it finished goalless.

12th January 2023- Fulham 2-1 Chelsea:

Fulham took full of advantage of the home support in the reverse fixture though, winning 2-1 at Craven Cottage just a few weeks prior after the game had been postponed earlier in the season.

Willian opened the scoring against his former club before defender Kalidou Koulibaly levelled proceedings just after the break. The visitors were then put between a rock and a hard place when debutant Joao Felix saw red for an overzealous tackle and it was former Tottenham Hotspur man Carlos Vinicius that made Felix pay by scoring the winner.

1st May 2021- Chelsea 2-0 Fulham:

Fulham weren’t in the Premier League for the 2021/22 season and the year prior, Chelsea got the better of them in this fixture.

Kai Havertz scored a brace for the home side with the Cottager’s relegation becoming all the more imminent as a result.

16th January 2021- Fulham 0-1 Chelsea:

Mason Mount assisted one of those two Havertz strikes and back in January of 2021 he scored the only goal of the game away from home, the other notable event in the game being Antonee Robinson’s red card at the end of the first half.

3rd March 2019- Fulham 1-2 Chelsea:

Going back a further two seasons once again and there were some real throwback names who made the difference at Craven Cottage this time.

Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho scored the goals for Chelsea either side of a Calum Chambers strike which was assisted by Dutchman Ryan Babel.

Who has played for both Fulham and Chelsea?

Steve Sidwell (Chelsea 2007-2008; Fulham 2011-2014)

Steve Sidwell is maybe best known for his time as either at Reading or Fulham but he also graduated from the Arsenal academy and went on to play for Chelsea too.

Sidwell arrived at Stamford Bridge to a mixed reception and he was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular there.

Scott Parker (Chelsea 2004-2005; Fulham 2013-2017)

Scott Parker not only played for Fulham but he of course managed them as well. He ended his playing career at Craven Cottage and started his managerial career there too with mixed results, and back in the day he played for Chelsea too.

Parker’s spell in blue was brief, lasting just a single season, but this was another London notch under his belt having played for Charlton Athletic, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur on top of these two teams from the capital.

Willian (Chelsea 2013-2020; Fulham 2022-current)

The final of these three players is still playing and is still playing for Fulham as a matter of fact.

Willian, who was mentioned earlier for scoring against Chelsea whilst donning the white shirt of their West London rivals, was first introduced to Premier League fans due to his exploits at Stamford Bridge. He looked as if he was leaving Fulham this summer but he remains a part of Marco Silva’s squad and it really would be poetic justice if he was to come back to bite the Blues once again.

What is Fulham’s biggest victory over Chelsea?

14th February 1951: Fulham 3-0 Chelsea

Given that Fulham have only beaten Chelsea 10 times, there were hardly a plethora of victories to comb through.

It is an FA Cup replay that comes in as Fulham’s biggest victory in this fixture though as they won 3-0 in the round of 16. The game on Chelsea’s patch finished 1-1 but then Fulham had home advantage on their side for the replay and wiped the floor with their bitter rivals.

Sadly, Fulham were then beaten by Blackpool by a single goal at the next hurdle and so they were unable to challenge for silverware after all.

What is Chelsea’s biggest victory over Fulham?

7th April 1984: Chelsea 4-0 Fulham

Although Chelsea may have won against Fulham a considerable amount of times, the games between these two are often very tight and so maybe the Cottagers are misrepresented.

That being said, the Blues did score four unanswered goals in this fixture in the 1983/84 season. Interestingly enough, this is the most recent meeting of these two in the Championship dating back nearly 40 years, owing to the pair both then playing regularly in the top-flight instead.

Fulham vs Chelsea: Key stats

This will be the 33rd league meeting between the two clubs in the Premier League era

Chelsea haven’t scored in their last three matches

No one has kept more clean sheets than Fulham’s three, but they’ve also conceded the most penalties this season as well (also with three)

Fulham vs Chelsea: Famous fixtures

7th March 1964- Chelsea 1-2 Fulham:

As was mentioned previously, Fulham have only ever won this fixture twice away from home and so these two victories deserve to be celebrated.

One came in the Championship in the October of 1979, where they won 2-0 and the other came 15 years prior, but in the top division. Pat O’Connor and Steve Earle scored the goals for Bedford Jezzard’s Fulham side in front of over 26,000 fans at the Bridge.

28th December 2009- Chelsea 2-1 Fulham:

The other famous fixture being discussed was won by a scoreline of 2-1 but this one went the way of Chelsea instead.

Chelsea won their third of five Premier League titles in the 2009/2010 season under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti and they also got their hands on the FA Cup that year as well.

In the league, in late December, Fulham came to town and after a superb Zoltan Gera goal left Chelsea stunned, they left it late to rally and win the game. Didier Drogba equalized before a Chris Smalling own goal ensured the comeback but Chelsea only finished a single point ahead of second placed Manchester United that year so this fixture made all the difference.