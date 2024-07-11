It’s been all change for Chelsea this summer, after a season in which they narrowly missed out on multiple trophies, but managed to qualify for a European competition once again.

However, it was not enough to keep Mauricio Pochettino in the job.

Following his sacking at the end of May, the Blues board turned their attention to finding a new manager to take them into the 2024/25 season, opting for Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca, who led the Foxes back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Maresca, who is a student of Pep Guardiola, will have a big task on his hands to improve Chelsea’s cup fortunes, with the club without a Premier League title since Antonio Conte led his side to glory in 2016/17.

If Maresca is to replicate such a feat, Chelsea will likely have to dip into the transfer market once more this summer, with the Blues already being linked with one player who’s had a monster tournament at Euro 2024.

Chelsea interested in £50m talent this summer

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, Chelsea have shown concrete interest in signing RB Leipzig’s attacking midfielder Dani Olmo this summer.

The Spaniard, who has registered three goals and two assists at this summer’s European Championships, has a €60m (£50m) release clause in his current contract with the Bundesliga side, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that it’s only active until July 20th.

The Blues aren’t the only side interested in the 26-year-old’s signature, with multiple Spanish sides also in contention for his services, as per Taylor’s report.

However, his impressive stint under Luis de la Fuente during the ongoing tournament is evidence that Olmo is capable of producing on some of the world’s greatest stages, making him perfect for the Premier League.

His talents are there for everyone to see, with his figures allowing one member of Maresca’s squad to reach the next level in 2024/25.

Why Olmo would allow Palmer to reach the next level

No Chelsea fan could have imagined the impact Cole Palmer would make in his first full campaign at Stamford Bridge after his £40m move from fellow Premier League side Manchester City last summer.

The subsequent transfer allowed the 22-year-old to produce some excellent stats which include 22 goals and 11 assists in his 34 league outings - nearly one goal contribution in every game, a staggering record.

However, Olmo’s potential arrival at Stamford Bridge could allow the England international to reach the next level under Maresca, with his Spaniard’s stats allowing him to create endless opportunities for his teammates.

In the Bundesliga during the 2023/24 campaign, Olmo contributed with nine goals or assists in his 21 appearances - an average of one goal involvement every 2.3 matches he featured in.

However, his chance creation is nothing short of superb, with his technical ability propelling him to create endless opportunities for players such as Palmer.

Dani Olmo's Bundesliga stats per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 21 Goals + assists 9 Shots 3 Progressive passes 4.3 Progressive carries 3.9 Successful take-ons 1.9 Stats via FBref

He averaged 4.3 progressive passes and 3.9 progressive carries per 90 last season, demonstrating his desire and ability to progress the play and cause carnage in the attacking third.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

The “world-class” Olmo, as dubbed by journalist Victor Catalina, also averaged 1.9 successful take-ons per 90, further showcasing his ability with the ball at his feet, as seen at the European Championships in recent weeks.

With Chelsea wanting to close the gap to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, Olmo has the ability to transform the club’s fortunes, providing the added threat Maresca is hunting for in the final third.

Given the fact his release clause expires in just nine days time, the Blues will have to act swiftly if they are to sign the Spain international.