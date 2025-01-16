The recent links in the media have been around Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with the German giants interested in taking Christopher Nkunku from the Blues, whilst Enzo Maresca's side are interested in 19-year-old Mathys Tel in return.

With Chelsea's recent struggles in front of goal through the festive period, a January addition who can play both on the left and through the middle, has an eye for goal and excellent ball-striking could be exactly what the Blues need to inject some more goal-scoring power into their front line.

Tel has made 12 appearances so far this season for Bayern in all competitions, yet to score a goal or provide an assist in his 351 minutes played.

But there is another young winger who the Chelsea directors and scouting team have taken a liking to, and could act upon during this January window.

Chelsea's January transfer latest

According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, Chelsea have sent a proposal to Deportivo La Coruna for their Spanish winger, Yeremay Hernandez. The offer is said to be around the €10m (£8.4m) mark as a fixed fee, with bonuses linked to the performance of the youngster.

The 22-year-old has a €20m (£16.8m) release clause according to the reports, but it is currently unknown whether Chelsea would be willing to match this price in order to snap up the young left wing prospect.

Hernandez has made 18 appearances for the LaLiga2 side this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 1,428 minutes played.

Hernandez vs Mudryk comparison

Alongside Jadon Sancho, who has been brilliant since joining Chelsea this summer after registering eight goal involvements in 17 games, the Blues also have Mykhailo Mudryk, who is a natural left-sided player, but is currently out through suspension for an unknown period of time.

This could force Chelsea into some decisions in their attacking unit, with the arrival of Hernandez being one of them.

Mudryk has made 15 appearances so far this season for Maresca's side in all competitions, scoring three goals, providing five assists and totalling 850 minutes played.

Hernandez vs Mudryk comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Hernandez Mudryk Goals 0.51 0.32 Assists 0.19 0.16 xG 0.39 0.19 xAG 0.17 0.44 Progressive Carries 5.29 5.26 Progressive Passes 5.67 1.75 Shots Total 3.25 1.75 Key Passes 1.53 2.28 Shot-Creating Actions 5.29 3.68 Successful Take-Ons 4.46 1.58 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the metrics of both players, Hernandez ranks ahead in eight out of the ten metrics analysed, offering more output with both goals and assists, generating more xG per 90 and being more progressive (especially with his passing, having nearly four more progressive passes than Mudryk per 90).

Hernandez nearly doubles the shot volume of Mudryk, which is another key factor, especially when you consider Sancho (Chelsea's other left-sided option) only averages 1.30 shots per 90, with 0.33 shots on target per 90.

Maresca could benefit from having another left-wing option who is more direct than Sancho, with a higher shot volume and constantly looking to beat his man in 1v1 scenarios out wide. It's for no reason that analyst Ben Mattinson has stated that he "plays like a street baller".

That being said, whether Hernandez - who seemingly offers a dream alternative to the aforementioned Tel - will stay at the club or be loaned to Strasbourg remains to be seen.