Enzo Maresca has done a splendid job in charge of Chelsea since his appointment in the summer, transforming the club’s fortunes on the pitch and pointing them back in the right direction.

After the first 20 games of the Premier League campaign, the Italian has led the Blues to a top-four spot, just four points off London rivals Arsenal and looking well-placed for a Champions League spot.

However, the last few matches have highlighted the lack of defensive options at Maresca’s disposal, especially after Wesley Fofana’s setback which could see him miss another large spell of action.

His side are without a win in four, drawing two and losing the others, with the January transfer window the first perfect opportunity for the former Leicester City boss to bolster his backline.

Numerous players have already been touted with a move to Stamford Bridge, with another name entering the picture over the last couple of days.

Chelsea eyeing move for PL star in January

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi over a potential move before the end of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined the Cherries from Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv two years ago and has been an influential part of Andoni Iraola’s backline in recent months.

He’s started all 20 Premier League outings to date, featuring in every minute of the competition, playing a massive role in the club’s unexpected early success which sees them sit in seventh position.

It’s unclear how much a move would cost the Blues, or even if his current employers would entertain any deal for their star man this window, but he would provide the quality Maresca is searching for at the back.

Any switch would certainly end a pursuit of another player, potentially offering a cheaper alternative but also a better option in the Blues’ hunt to secure a top-four finish come the end of the season.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Why Zabarnyi would be a better addition than Guehi

Chelsea sold defender Marc Guehi to Crystal Palace for just £18m in the summer of 2021, but fast-forward nearly four years, and now they are interested in a move to re-sign the Cobham academy graduate.

The move has been touted in recent days, but would undoubtedly cost Maresca and the hierarchy a fortune, with Oliver Glasner’s side demanding a fee in the region of £75m in the summer amid serious interest from Newcastle United.

Another option that has been taken into consideration is recalling Trevor Chalobah from his loan spell at Selhurst Park, with the Englishman featuring alongside Guehi during his temporary stint.

However, the real focus should be on a permanent deal for Zabarnyi, with the 22-year-old outperforming the aforementioned pair massively this campaign - also providing an immediate and long-term option for the club’s defensive department.

The Ukrainian, who’s previously been dubbed as “complete & dominant” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has won more aerial battles this campaign, offering that threat in the air that has often evaded Maresca’s men in 2024/25.

Zabarnyi vs Guehi & Chalobah in the PL (2024/25) Statistic Zabarnyi Guehi Chalobah Games played 20 19 12 Minutes played 1800 1710 1060 Short passes completed 92% 90% 89% Aerials won per 90 68% 62% 54% Recoveries made per 90 5 4.3 4.8 Carries made 36 34 24 Stats via FBref

He’s also averaged more carries with the ball and completed more short passes, making him an excellent fit for the possession-based philosophy currently implemented in West London.

Whilst it’s unclear how much a deal would set owner Todd Boehly back this winter, Zabarnyi’s talent is evident, undoubtedly providing an upgrade on the current crop of defenders currently at the Bridge.

Given his tender age, he has the potential to improve further in the years ahead, potentially playing a vital role in helping the club end their wait for a league triumph.