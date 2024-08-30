Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli before the transfer window slams shut tonight, but there is a possibility the deal could collapse, with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli also in hot pursuit.

Osimhen's reported £480k-per-week salary demands proved to be an early roadblock in negotiations - especially since Al Ahli are willing to fork out as much. Chelsea are desperate to sign a striker; if the deal falls through, an alternative has been lined up.

Chelsea ready for last-minute drama

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are ready to move for Brentford centre-forward Ivan Toney, despite making headway in negotiations to sign Osimhen.

Enzo Maresca is hoping to see his club complete several outgoings before the day is done, while a Premier League-proven star like Toney could make a world of difference - for £40m, the Blues might be inclined to make this move.

Why Toney would thrive at Chelsea

Toney is a top-class striker with the brawn and bullish attitude to succeed at the front of Maresca's attacking line, having actually been praised for having the "mindset of a lion" by Thomas Frank in the past.

Toney's well-documented, long-term suspension last season precluded him from taking to the field until January, and while a resounding return saw four goals and an assist plundered across his first five games back, his influence waned as the Bees failed to fly as high as recent seasons.

Injuries were prominent, but Toney showcased his quality the year before upon devastating Premier League defences in 2022/23, scoring 20 times and actually only being outscored by Erling Haaland (36) and Harry Kane (30).

Brentford: All-time Top Scorers (Premier League) Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Ivan Toney 83 36 2. Yoane Wissa 103 27 3. Bryan Mbeumo 99 22 4. Mathias Jensen 100 8 4. Vitaly Janelt 105 8 Sourced via Statbunker

With such strength in his focal role, lashing goals past hapless goalkeepers and using his physicality to reign supreme in the final third, he could be the perfect addition at Stamford Bridge, perhaps more so than Osimhen, who will need to acclimatise and missed large chunks of the 2023/24 season due to injury.

He could restore Jadon Sancho, who might be joining him on his potential Chelsea venture. The Manchester United winger has flattered to deceive since signing from Borussia Dortmund in a £73m package three years ago, having been ostracised from the team under Erik ten Hag and only having nine top-flight goals to show for his troubles.

Still, there's a player in there, as the England international's short-lived return to the Yellow Wall last year proved, for Sancho's fleet-footed aura, crackling with electricity, was revivified, a glimpse of the once and former prodigy received once more.

As per FBref, he ranked among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Champions League last season for successful take-ons per 90 (4.19), which effectively means that he beat his man, ball pinned to his feet, with frightening constancy.

With Raheem Sterling expected to depart Chelsea today and Arsenal and Man United interested, the way could be paved for Sancho's arrival, for the west Londoners are indeed hoping to complete a merry-go-round scenario and secure Sancho's signature.

His penetrative presence and once potent goalscoring and creative threat speak highly of Sancho's potential to succeed once more, and next to Toney, he could be a menace indeed.

Who knows if either will make their way to Stamford Bridge before the sun sinks this evening, but either would be a credit to Maresca's project and would be an utter menace if bonded into one deadly offensive force.