We're into the final week of the 2024 summer transfer window, and Chelsea have been busy as Enzo Maresca's project takes shape.

Stamford Bridge's swollen first team has been a hot topic for debate over the past few months, but closer analysis shows that players are being shipped on and the Blues have actually recouped £123m in player sales, with further outgoings expected before the deadline.

Signing a centre-forward remains a priority, but with Victor Osimhen seemingly headed to the Saudi Pro League following Chelsea's reluctance to meet his £500k-per-week salary demands, the transfer cannon has been turned toward another Italian province.

Chelsea eyeing Serie A striker

Caught Offside have relayed reports that Chelsea are considering moving for Juventus star Federico Chiesa given the fading chances of securing Osimhen's services, with the Old Lady only asking for €15m (£13m).

The Italy international is hoping to sign for Barcelona, but the La Liga side are financially stricken and are struggling to free up space on the wage bill, leaving the door open for Chelsea to complete an audacious hijack.

Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League over the last few years but are starting to build something exciting, and Chiesa would be a brilliant addition, strengthening a vibrant frontline and playing to the strengths of those such as Noni Madueke.

Imagine Federico Chiesa & Noni Madueke

Madueke joined Chelsea at a turbulent time but has steadily grown into his skin, joining from PSV Eindhoven for £29m in January 2023, and he's now reached the apotheosis of his early-days career with a commanding hat-trick at the weekend, helping Maresca's unit claim a 6-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was a clinical display that showcased the 22-year-old's technique and efficacy on the right of the frontline, and while Nicolas Jackson scored and assisted, he is not consistent or clinical enough to lead the line with little competition - Chiesa, while not a traditional striker, could be that man.

Hailed as a "wizard" with the ball by football personality Roger Bennett, Chiesa is typically regarded as a right winger but was somewhat repackaged into a central focal role last season, following his injury-ruined seasons prior.

Chiesa scored ten goals from 29 starting appearances and impressed with his link-up play and 'magic' ability on the ball, with his creative spark potentially proving to be an exceptional addition to the Chelsea attack, sort of counterbalancing the prolific brilliant of Palmer... and now Madueke too.

Madueke ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 11% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Federico Chiesa: Serie A Stats 23/24 Statistics Per 90 Percentile (vs forwards) Shot-creating actions 4.79 Top 2% Passes attempted 29.17 Top 19% Progressive passes 2.87 Top 16% Progressive carries 4.55 Top 2% Successful take-ons 1.43 Top 12% Stats via FBref

Observing the statistical analysis from the Juve phenom's viewpoint, his playmaking quality is easily discernible. Chiesa's athleticism and intelligence could see him drop deep and pull strings to emphatic effect, and he must be signed - especially for such a small figure.

Completing a move for Osimhen is not out of the question, but it's looking decidedly unlikely. Chiesa is not cut from the same cloth as the Nigerian but his dynamic properties could work wonders for Chelsea's fluid frontline, most notably hat-trick hero Madueke who could soar to new heights with the Italian next to him.