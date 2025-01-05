Chelsea’s form has hit a bit of a rut in the last few weeks. Enzo Maresca’s side have not been at their best, and recent results reflect that.

The Blues have actually failed to win in any of their last four Premier League games, with their last victory coming at home to Brentford, a 2-1 win on the 15th December.

Indeed, their last four top-flight games include a 0-0 draw at home to Everton, a loss against rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge before another defeat, this time on the road against Ipswich Town. Their 2025 began with a 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace.

It shows that the Blues squad is perhaps still not quite where Maresca would like it to be, and they are believed to be targeting some major reinforcements.

Chelsea target star addition

The player who the Blues are rumoured to be interested in is Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala. Things are still very much up in the air with the German’s contract at the Allianz Arena, and some European giants could be ready to pounce.

According to a report from Football Insider, Chelsea are one of the sides who are thought to be ‘keen on a potential move’ for the German, if his contractual situation is not resolved soon.

However, they will have a real fight on their hands to win the race. Manchester City hold a strong interest, as do fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Arsenal. Real Madrid are another club who could make a move. A price for Musiala has not been clarified, but he is valued at £90m according to Football Transfers.

Why Musiala would be a good signing

Incredibly, if Chelsea were to bring Musiala to the club, it would be a return to Stamford Bridge for the Bayern star. He played for the Blues academy before moving back to Germany, including three appearances for Chelsea’s U18 side.

Looking back on it, letting the 21-year-old leave West London certainly seems like a mistake given the player he has turned into. Musiala has become one of the biggest stars in world football and is thriving once again under Vincent Kompany at Bayern this season.

In 22 appearances across all competitions, he has 14 goals and six assists. That includes an impressive nine goals and three assists in just 13 Bundesliga appearances. In Bayern’s last top-flight game before Christmas, he scored and assisted in a 5-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Musiala would certainly strengthen the Chelsea side in attacking areas. His goals and assists would actually see him rank first in the Blues squad for the most goal involvements, higher even than Cole Palmer who has scored and assisted 19 goals in all competitions.

He would certainly bring reinforcements to an already expansive Chelsea attack, and could even be Maresca’s own version of Vinicuis Junior. The Los Blancos star has scored 13 times and grabbed nine assists in 21 games all competitions in 2024/25.

Said to be one of Musiala's most similar players via FBRef this season after their excellent performances in the new-look Champions League format, it's clear to see where the parallels lie.

The duo are both silky dribblers, with Musiala averaging 5.68 progressive carries and Vinicius six progressive carries each game. They are also very creative, with the German playing 3.64 key passes per game, compared to 2.6 for the Brazilian.

Musiala & Vinicius UCL 2024/25 stats compared Stat (per 90) Musiala Vinicius Progressive carries 5.68 6.0 Carries into final third 3.41 2.6 Carries into penalty box 3.41 3.0 Key passes 3.64 2.60 Passes into penalty box 2.73 1.80 Stats from FBref

The similarities are there for all to see between Musiala and Vinicius. They are both superstars, and it certainly makes it a lucrative deal for Chelsea to do. There is no doubt the fact that the German would add quality to the Blues’ attack, as the stats show.

As Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen described him, Musiala is "one of the top players in the world" and could be the next blockbuster attacker at Stamford Bridge. As cracks appear in the Blues' form, he could be the man to help patch them and take Maresca’s side to the next level.