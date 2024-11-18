Chelsea's start to life under Enzo Maresca has lifted the club's collective spirits to the highest point since, perhaps, that unforgettable Champions League triumph under the wing of new England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Financial resources haven't been an issue, not under Todd Boehly's wing, but the scatter-spend strategy had borne no fruits until Mauricio Pochettino planted seeds for Maresca to harvest.

Money was spent this summer, but it's been pretty successful if the early-season indications are anything to go by. Of course, not everyone will hit the mark, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall already branded "one of the most pointless signings of 2024" by journalist Zach Lowy.

Maresca has bisected Chelsea's squad in two, with one team operating in cup competitions and another focused on the Premier League. Third after 11 matches, it's going rather well on that front.

Jadon Sancho has found himself principally performing on that top-flight ground, and though this is the top level of Stamford Bridge's first team, the jury is still out for the English winger.

Jadon Sancho's start to life at Chelsea

Mixed bag? Sancho enjoyed an emphatic start to life in west London this season, notching three assists in as many matches to start his campaign off on strong footing.

However, his influence has ebbed away in recent weeks, proving more ineffective in his most recent Premier League matches - against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool - having been withdrawn at the interval in the latter.

This appears to have been due to an injury, with Sancho now nearing the one-month mark since making the field for the Blues. The ambiguity surrounding his situation is concerning for supporters, however, all of whom are aware of his previous struggles at Manchester United.

Chelsea signed Sancho on loan last summer, ending his nightmare at the Theatre of Dreams. Embedded in the contract, there is an obligatory buy clause worth £25m.

It was a unique market opportunity and one that Chelsea pounced upon, but whether it proves to resurrect the England international's career remains to be seen.

Jadon Sancho: Career Stats by Club Club Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate Bor. Dortmund 158 53 67 0.76 Man United 83 12 6 0.22 Chelsea 6 0 3 0.50 Stats via Transfermarkt

For Chelsea's part, there's perhaps uncertainty around Sancho's chances, for a potential upgrade is already being pursued. A bid, one report suggests, has already been made.

Chelsea's Sancho replacement in waiting

Rayan Cherki is the man in question. The Lyon winger is regarded as one of the most talented prospects in France and is in the penultimate year of his contract, with no resolution in sight given Lyon's financial woes.

According to Spanish reports - via Caught Offside - Cherki is at the centre of a transfer battle waged by Chelsea and Liverpool, with both clubs having put forth a €20m (£17m) offer for the Frenchman.

Chelsea's bloated frontline might seem to reject the arrival of any new forward, but the 21-year-old has the potential to become one of the best in the business - and for a shrewd signing fee at that.

It hasn't been a seamless path to the senior stage for Cherki, who has garnered something of a reputation for being problematic. However, he's fast-rising, and starting to escape from the confines of boyish immaturity.

Already, Cherki has amassed 152 displays for Lyon, posting 18 goals and 29 assists across all competitions. His former manager, Rudi Garcia, has hailed him as a prospect with "exceptional qualities."

You can see from the data below that he's starting to refine his game, honing the various elements of his craft, giving rise to balance and fluency that could see him succeed for a club like Chelsea in the Premier League.

Rayan Cherki: Performances in Ligue 1 Match Stats* 23/24 24/25 Matches (starts) 33 (19) 7 (4) Goals 1 1 Assists 6 1 Touches* 44.8 44.1 Shots (on target)* 1.7 (0.5) 1.3 (0.4) Pass completion 81% 83% Big chances created 5 3 Key passes* 1.3 1.7 Dribbles (completed)* 2.5 2.6 Ball recoveries* 3.0 2.6 Total duels (won)* 4.3 4.3 Stats via Sofascore

He's maintained an impressive level, especially when considering his comparative inexperience and the turbulence at Lyon. Cherki's ability to provide consistent creativity and ball-carrying flair could see him claim Sancho's position in the Chelsea first team, especially if the Englishman's fitness struggles continue to haunt him over the coming months and years.

According to Sqwuaka's comparison matrix, Cherki's metrics for Lyon this season outrank almost all of Sancho's from his loan with Borussia Dortmund last term (Sancho's data pool at Chelsea is too small this year, thus making statistical comparison negligible).

Sancho's brilliance seems to unfurl like a rioting flower but then retreats in on itself before crystallising. Cherki, conversely, is proving himself a player capable of weathering adversity and bringing the playmaking and progressive qualities to the table that his positional rival also prides himself on providing.

Chelsea's obligation to purchase Sancho at the end of the campaign is not without its conditions, and if he fails to prove himself across the coming months of the campaign, the 24-year-old's time at Stamford Bridge could prove to be a fleeting and chequered thing.

It would take a player of immense quality to rise above Sancho in Maresca's squad, but given that analyst Ben Mattinson has already claimed that the French winger is blessed with “Ballon d’Or potential”, there's every reason for Blues fans to get excited, should their proposal be met with acceptance by the Ligue 1 club.