Chelsea chiefs are keen on selling an "interesting" name in their squad after already seeing rid of Angelo Gabriel, who has just officially completed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Chelsea announce Angelo Gabriel sale after £19 million offer

Just before the Saudi transfer window closed on Monday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr swooped in with a £19 million bid to sign Angelo, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian, signed by Chelsea from Santos just last summer, bagged four assists over 25 appearances in all competitions for Strasbourg, but this wasn't enough to convince either Todd Boehly or Enzo Maresca that he had a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Reports over the summer claimed Chelsea were ready to offload Gabriel as one of the many players not in Maresca's plans, with Al-Nassr handing the west Londoners a transfer opportunity after the UK window closed last Friday.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Just before the Saudi Pro League's own deadline, which passed on Monday evening, Al-Nassr opened talks to sign the 19-year-old forward starlet and submitted the near-£20 million offer for his services.

The deal, accepted by Chelsea and announced this morning, apparently includes a sell-on clause which was demanded by the hierarchy as a condition to sell Gabriel.

Chelsea originally signed Gabriel for around £13 million last July, with this £19m deal allowing Boehly and Clearlake Capital to register a £6 million profit on a player who didn't play a single minute.

The sell-on clause means Chelsea could yet make more money off this exit, coming as a pretty smart piece of business by BlueCo. Gabriel is by no means the only player who could still leave either, with uncertainty still surrounding the future of Ben Chilwell at Chelsea.

Striker David Datro Fofana is also expected to leave Chelsea with a succession of windows still open, including the Greek.

Chelsea want to sell David Datro Fofana after Angelo Gabriel

According to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos of Sporttime, Chelsea want to sell Fofana on a permanent deal, with AEK Athens interested but desiring a loan move.

Much like with Gabriel, it is believed Maresca's side are aiming to include a "big sell-on clause" in any proposed permanent transfer.

This could be one to watch over the coming days, as the Greek window doesn't close until September 11, and an opportunity could potentially arise in Turkey as well, with their window open till September 13.

Fofana, called a "highly interesting" player by Union Berlin official Oliver Ruhnert, impressed on loan at Burnley last season with four Premier League goals in 15 appearances.