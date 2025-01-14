The first two weeks of Chelsea's winter transfer window have been dominated by chatter around who might leave. BlueCo were always prepared to sit back for the most part, having bolstered richly over the past year.

High-class players were never going to course through to the Stamford Bridge squad in bucketloads, but Chelsea are one of the sharpest operators in the transfer market and are always attentive to an exciting possibility.

Enzo Maresca deserves all the plaudits for his progress with the Blues, steering Chelsea away from the dysfunction and inconsistencies that have marred their efforts over the past few years.

There has been a bit of a blip in west London over the past few years, but this is a promising squad in its nascent phase, still looking for the right parts to move to the next level.

Chelsea looking to seal statement signing

Multiple sources reported on Monday evening that Chelsea have enequired about the availability of Bayern Munich forwad Mathys Tel, a long-standing target in west London.

The German giants don't want to sell their 19-year-old prospect but admire Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and could acquiesce if some sort of swap agreement was engineered.

Tel is a talented young forward, dynamic and versatile, but there are no guarantees that he'll establish himself over the coming years, especially given that he has blanked across his 12 appearances in all competitions for Die Roten this season.

His potential is unquestionable, but Chelsea might be better off expending their energy in the transfer of a player who has proven his mettle in England's top flight.

Stamford Bridge has been knocked out of kilter over the past several seasons but Chelsea are getting back on track, and Maresa's project may benefit more from Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

Chelsea eyeing Tel alternative

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League and will be targeting Champions League qualification; the title, unfortunately, looks unlikely for this year. However, Maresca will want to push for gold in the Conference League and FA Cup, so signing a player like Delap could be the difference maker.

The Athletic have reported that technical director Paul Winstanley has shortlisted the 21-year-old centre-forward as five to ten possible attacking reinforcements.

Ipswich are rumoured to be looking for a £42m payday to part with their thriving number nine, and while Chelsea have Nicolas Jackson at the front of the ship, this could be the perfect signing to complete Maresca's frontline.

What Liam Delap would bring to Chelsea

Last summer, Delap joined newly-promoted Ipswich from Manchester City in a move worth £20m, raising a few eyebrows but also many nods of appreciation from analysts who saw the vision.

Ipswich are fighting to keep their place in England's top division and have collected 16 points from 20 matched, sat in 18th place but behind Wolverhampton Wanderers only on goal difference.

Delap has been excellent as the team's main goal source, clinching eight strikes and two assists across 19 matches as he confidently leads the line.

He's the marksman, but Delap's hardly motionless, not reliant on the creativity and movements of his peers. As per FBref, the Englishman ranks among the top 18% of Premier League strikers this season for successful take-ons per 90.

Tel does pack more of a multi-angled punch, ranking among the top 9% of Bundesliga forwards last season for assists, the top 6% for pass completion, the top 18% for progressive carries and the top 9% for successful take-ons per 90.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

Indeed, the France prospect has some curious qualities that could be effectively applied to Maresca's system, nurtured and developed over the coming years. To be sure, Chelsea have a richness in depth that would allow the teenager to take the requisite steps over the coming years without shouldering too heavy a burden.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig has remarked that "the sky is the limit" for the prospect, but is he perhaps too slippery and protean a talent? Are Chelsea better placed in delving down a more traditional track when targeting their next centre-forward?

Cole Palmer is a moveless presence at number ten, and Joao Felix serves as a wonderful foil, silky and artful. Tel has proved that he can score goals but given that he has yet to establish his best and most potent position, Delap would be the superior option for the greater good of Maresca's project.

Mathys Tel - Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 33 5 1 Left winger 32 8 4 Right winger 14 4 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

There's plenty to be admired here. He's an ambipedal, technically skilled player, but, again, not what Chelsea need.

Delap has been described as a "one-man battering ram" by Opta Analyst, athletic and imposing as he surges into the danger area and unleashes shots on goal for Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys have surprised a few in staying on the precipice of the danger zone instead of foundering deep at the bottom of the Premier League's pit. Delap's goals and authority as the focal frontman has been crucial to the success of Kieran McKenna's team after successive promotions.

The 6 foot 1 ace has only missed nine big chances in the Premier League this season despite having scored eight times, as per Sofascore. This is the mark of a truly clinical player, and with an average of 0.8 key passes per game, he's also an adept playmaker.

For contextualisation: Jackson has scored nine top-flight fixtures across 19 this season, missing ten big chances. Delap could be the perfect counterpoint, playing a similar tactical role while bringing his own flair and bite.

Chelsea have got some big decisions to make this month, but if Maresca wants to keep the fluency of his squad intact, perhaps even expanding it, then this is the move to make.