Despite the huge investment from owner Todd Boehly since his takeover in 2022, Chelsea have showcased the need for more signings in numerous key areas.

The defensive unit has struggled at periods during the 2023/24 campaign, highlighted by the need for new additions such as Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo who arrived at Stamford Bridge last week on a free transfer.

It’s unlikely that Tosin will be the last defensive reinforcement in London during the upcoming summer transfer window, with new boss Enzo Maresca looking to strengthen his back line ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Another position which is set to be invested in is the goalkeeping department, with current first-team members Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic failing to nail down a starting position in recent months.

The Blues will look to dip into the transfer market to find a suitable upgrade, with one player already catching the eye of the new Chelsea boss given his time previously coaching the young shot-stopper at Manchester City.

Chelsea's top goalkeeping target this summer

According to Sun Sport, Chelsea are battling Newcastle United to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford this summer after the Clarets suffered an immediate return back to the Championship.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult first season in the Premier League, keeping just two clean sheets in 28 matches - although he was previously the hero as England secured glory at the U21 European Championship last summer, saving a decisive penalty at the death.

Trafford, who is a product of the Manchester City academy, joined the club after an excellent loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in League One, which saw him keep 22 clean sheets in his 45 league matches.

The report goes on to state that Burnley are set to demand £30m for his signature this summer, with Maresca’s side making the youngster their number-one target for the transfer window.

With the Blues signing fellow young talents such as Angelo and David Washington in recent windows, the club could look to repeat that theme once more this summer, with Trafford potentially being treated harshly when looking at his stats this season.

Why Trafford would be an upgrade on Sanchez

Whilst the Burnley ‘keeper lost his place to Aro Muric for the final ten games of the campaign, he’s produced some solid numbers at Turf Moor, including a couple that could allow Maresca to play his expansive system at Stamford Bridge.

With Vincent Kompany’s side struggling for large spells during this season, Trafford was frequently called upon to prevent any embarrassing defeats, with the 21-year-old averaging 3.8 saves per 90 in the Premier League, a tally that is more than Sanchez could manage.

The young English shot-stopper - who was unlucky to miss out on England's squad for the European Championships - has completely dominated the Chelsea number one with the ball at his feet, with Trafford evidently more confident at playing out from the back than the 26-year-old.

Related England Euro 2024 Squad: No room for Maguire or Grealish England have named their squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer.

The “world-class” talent, as described by current Chelsea star Cole Palmer, has managed an average of 17 more touches per 90, whilst also completing nearly two times the number of passes out from the back.

Sanchez vs Trafford in the PL in 2023/24 Statistics Sanchez Trafford Games 16 28 Saves * 3.3 3.8 Penalty save percentage 0% 33% Touches * 41 58 Passes * 32 48 Stats via FBref. *= per 90 mins

With the modern game moving to a more possession-based style, every side must have a goalkeeper who is confident with using his feet, with the 21-year-old the perfect fit for Maresca's system.

Trafford is not only better with his feet but also has managed more saves per game in the Premier League during 2023/24, with Maresca needing to keep one eye on the future and pull out all the stops to be reunited with the former City talent.