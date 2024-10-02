Chelsea’s start to the new Premier League campaign has caught many people by surprise, with Enzo Maresca having an immediate impact during the early stages of his tenure.

The Italian arrived from Leicester City after securing the Championship title for the Foxes last season, but got off to the worst possible start after falling to a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on the opening day.

However, since then, the Blues are unbeaten in the league, winning four and drawing one as his side sit in the top four with one game to go until the next international break.

It’s been an excellent start to Maresca’s time in the capital, with the Italian hoping to maintain the form from his first few months in charge.

If he is to be successful during his debut season at the helm, he may be reliant on a player who has demonstrated his ability to single-handedly win a game for the Blues over the last 12 months.

Cole Palmer’s time at Chelsea

After failing to muscle his way into a regular starting role at Manchester City, Cole Palmer wanted a move away from the Etihad to gain added game time to aid his development.

He subsequently joined Chelsea in a £40m deal last summer, a move that seemed expensive at the time given his time under Pep Guardiola, having only made 41 appearances over a three-year period.

However, the English winger quickly established as a key first-team member under former boss Mauricio Pochettino - taking the Premier League by storm in his debut campaign at the Bridge.

The 22-year-old registered 33 combined goals and assists last season, finishing as the league’s top contributor - one ahead of Erling Haaland - but it wasn’t enough to secure a Champions League spot for the Blues.

Palmer has continued his excellent form under Maresca this season, posting a tally of six goals in as many league games in 2024/25 - including four in the previous outing against Brighton - the second time he’s managed to score four in a game during his time at the Blues.

However, the club were also targeting another attacker during a similar period, with the hierarchy making the right call in landing Palmer instead of the talent.

The man who Chelsea nearly signed instead of Palmer

During the summer of 2023, Chelsea were in the market for a plethora of new attacking talent before a move was completed to sign Palmer from Manchester City.

One that got away The transfers that nearly happened but never did. This article is part of Football FanCast's One That Got Away series.

One player who was close to a move to the capital was Ghanaian winger Mohammed Kudus, but a move for his services never materialised.

According to ESPN, it was reported that Pochettino’s side had 'pursued a deal' for Kudus during the summer of 2023 but missed out on a move after a rival club were in advanced negotiations for his signature.

The 24-year-old would eventually move to West Ham United in a £38m deal, with the Blues missing out on his capture, forcing them to explore other options, which led to the arrival of Palmer.

Palmer vs Kudus in Premier League since Aug 2023 Statistics Palmer Kudus Games played 39 39 Minutes played 3130 2974 Goals 28 8 Assists 15 7 Goals + assists per 90 1.1 0.4 Stats via FotMob

Whilst at the time it may have been a disappointment to miss out on the £100m attacker - as valued by his club - his failure to score a single goal this season, along with Palmer’s form at the Bridge, shows the club made the right decision in avoiding him and landing the England international instead.

The current Chelsea man has thrived with the increased game time, potentially seeing Manchester City regret the decision to offload the talent, with their loss undoubtedly Chelsea’s gain.

He has the ability to be a crucial player in Maresca’s hunt for a Champions League spot, with missing out on Kudus for a move to land Palmer a blessing in disguise for the club.