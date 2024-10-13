New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Stamford Bridge, losing just two games in all competitions so far this season.

The Italian has only suffered defeats against Manchester City and Servette, with his side currently enjoying a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

As a result, the Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League, sitting just four points off current leaders Liverpool - an example of the excellent work conducted by the 44-year-old since his appointment during the off-season.

Maresca has been rewarded with the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for September, following a run of three wins and a draw.

However, his recent success is largely down to one player who has starred in West London since his own move to the club last summer.

Cole Palmer’s stats in 2024/25

After joining Chelsea in a £40m deal from Manchester City last season, Cole Palmer wasted no time in demonstrating his talents, registering a total of 33 combined goals and assists in the league - the most of any player in the division.

The 22-year-old was subsequently handed the PFA’s Young Player of the Year award for his efforts in 2023/24, but he’s taken his game to the next level in the opening months of the new season.

Palmer has already registered six goals and five assists in his first seven league outings - including a four-goal haul against Brighton, which saw him become the first player in the league’s history to score four times in the first half of a match.

Like Maresca, the attacker has been recognised for his impact over the last few weeks, claiming the Player of the Month award, with the Englishman seemingly going from strength to strength in the capital.

His ability to create an opportunity out of nothing has the ability to get supporters off their seats, leading Maresca’s charge of hopefully securing a Champions League spot during the Italian’s debut campaign at the helm.

However, despite his excellent form since his transfer, he still earns less than one player who failed to impress at Stamford Bridge - despite earning himself a new contract just a couple of months ago.

The man who earned more than Palmer for Chelsea

During the summer of 2022, Chelsea splashed upwards of £300m on new talent as owner Todd Boehly looked to transform Thomas Tuchel’s squad after his takeover a couple of months prior.

One player who moved to Stamford Bridge during the aforementioned window was centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, signing for a reported £33m.

However, despite the high expectations around his transfer, the Senegalese international failed to impress during his time in West London, making just 32 appearances.

The 33-year-old scored twice during his only season at the club, including a fine volley against Tottenham Hotspur in a feisty affair at Stamford Bridge.

The 2022/23 season would be his only season with the Blues before departing and joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal - the club in which he still remains at today.

However, his one season at Chelsea was a costly one, with Koulibaly earning a reported £295k-per-week, as per Capology - taking home £15.4m in base wages alone.

Chelsea's top earners during the 2022/23 season Player Wages 1) Raheem Sterling £325k-p/w 2) Kalidou Koulibaly £295k-p/w 3) N'golo Kante £290k-p/w 4) Kai Havertz £250k-p/w 5) Reece James £250k-p/w Stats via Capology

His subsequent weekly earnings are over two times higher than current first-team star Palmer, who is currently earning £130k-per-week despite his recent sensational form.

When combining Koulibaly’s wages alongside his transfer fee, he cost the club around £48.4m in just 12 months - working out to around £1.5m per appearance he made.

Undoubtedly, the move was a huge mistake, looking well off the standard required to be a success in the Premier League.

However, the club made the right call to sell him when they did, preventing them from losing a huge chunk of money on a player who failed to provide the quality many expected upon his move to the Blues.