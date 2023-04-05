Chelsea's start to life after Graham Potter did not get off to the best start as the Blues produced another underwhelming display to draw 0-0 with fellow strugglers Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

What happened in Chelsea against Liverpool?

Interim manager Bruno Saltor reintroduced Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante to the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge but it was once again Chelsea's woes in front of goal that prevented them from taking all three points.

Mateo Kovacic should have opened the scoring when he rounded Alisson but he was denied by the recovering Ibrahima Konate before Reece James did find the net with a fierce volley, only to see his effort ruled out due to a narrow offside against Enzo Fernandez.

Kovacic wasted another golden opportunity in the second 45 when he fired over the bar with Joao Felix and James waiting for a square pass, while another goal was ruled out against Kai Havertz, as the ball hit his arm after rebounding off Alisson and going in.

While there were signs of promise from Chelsea, it is a game that they needed to win to keep their European hopes alive, and fingers should be pointed at the forwards and midfielders for again failing to deliver in the final third.

However, the defence deserves credit for keeping Liverpool out after looking so vulnerable against Aston Villa last weekend, and the returning Fofana was a big factor in that improved defensive display.

Who was Chelsea's best player vs Liverpool?

As per Sofascore, the former Leicester City man would earn a superb 7.9/10 rating for his performance on Tuesday, which ranked him as the second-best player on the pitch, with only fellow defender Kalidou Koulibaly rated higher.

The young Frenchman produced a phenomenal defensive effort which included three clearances, two blocks, five interceptions and a mammoth seven tackles, which emphasises how important he was to the clean sheet, with one of those blocks denying Fabinho a goal in the first half.

Considering the 22-year-old has averaged just two clearances, 0.6 blocks, two interceptions and 2.1 tackles per game in the Premier League so far this campaign, it seems clear that he really raised his game to the next level against the Reds.

It was no surprise that journalists were singing his praises on Twitter during the game, with Fofana labelled a "Rolls-Royce" by Sam Tabuteau as a marker of his immense composure and "unreal" by vlogger George Benson.

What was even more impressive is that the young centre-back knitted those defensive statistics together with an expert display at playing out from the back, having completed a total of 45 passes at a 90% success rate.

After returning from injury in February after a long spell on the sidelines, Tuesday's performance emphasised how vital Fofana can be for Chelsea in the future, and Blues fans will be hoping to see a lot more from him under the new manager at Stamford Bridge.