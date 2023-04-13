Chelsea will need something of a miracle if they are going to progress in the Champions League next week after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Frank Lampard's side were always the underdogs ahead of their trip to Spain but once again failed to find the back of the net and will need to produce a sensational performance if they are going to knock out the holders at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio came either side of Ben Chilwell's inexplicable red card for bringing down Rodrygo when he ran in on goal, but the England international was not solely to blame for the Blues' defeat at the Bernabeu.

Who was Lampard's worst performer in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Madrid?

While there were a number of poor performances from those in Chelsea colours on Wednesday, it could be argued that no player struggled more than Wesley Fofana over the duration of 90 minutes.

The summer signing from Leicester City has established himself as a regular in the defence in recent weeks but was regularly exposed by the pace and trickery of Vinicius Junior, with accredited FIFA journalist Sulaiman Pooja Adebayo suggesting that the young defender had merely "mopped the floor" in his one-on-one battle with the dangerous winger.

An early yellow card for the centre-back set the tone for the evening when he felled the Brazilian winger, and he was perhaps fortunate not to earn a red card of his own when he was left in the dust by Federico Valverde later in the game. Indeed, as the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella noted, the French defender was "bamboozled" all game long.

As per Sofascore, Fofana would earn a shocking 6.1/10 rating for his performance in Madrid, which was the second-worst of any player to start the game, with only Raheem Sterling (6.0) rated lower.

During the 90 minutes, the 22-year-old would win just four of his 11 duels, which suggests that the Real Madrid attackers well and truly had the better of him, while he was dribbled past twice, which represents a significant increase on the 0.4 times he has been beaten by opposition attackers on average in the Premier League this season.

It was clear that Chelsea didn't see enough of the ball as Fofana also completed just 34 passes, compared to his 60.6 pass average in the Premier League, as the centre-back was predominantly on the back foot against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

This season has been Fofana's first taste of Champions League football but the former Leicester City man, who earns £200k-per-week at Stamford Bridge, must do better in the second leg if Chelsea are to have any chance of progressing.