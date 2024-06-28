Chelsea have already been the most active Premier League club in the transfer market this summer, without doubt.

Todd Boehly is keen to have incredible depth across his entire squad, and one position that certainly has reinforcements is the winger role.

Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, and Mykhaylo Mudryk are just a few, while Estevao Willian will join that list next year.

Nonetheless, let’s take a look at a Chelsea player who will likely leave the club this summer, despite being worth more than Mudryk and Estevao.

Armando Broja is set to depart from Stamford Bridge

According to a report from The Athletic, Chelsea are now set to sell Armando Broja after the exit of Ian Maatsen.

The Blues centre forward no longer has a future at the club, and with Chelsea looking to sign a centre forward, they will look to raise funds via the Albanian’s sale.

It’s said that despite valuing him at £50m recently, they will now ask for a reduced sum instead in order to help get any deal over the line.

Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and other European clubs are all in the race for the 22-year-old, which should give Boehly confidence that he can secure a sale.

Armando Broja’s current value in 2024

Last season, the "dangerous" Broja, as labelled by football scout Jacek Kulig, was handed the opportunity to cement himself as an important player by Mauricio Pochettino, as he stayed at the club past the summer.

The physical centre forward played 13 times between the start of the season and January for the Blues, scoring one goal in the process, which was against Fulham.

Funnily enough, that was the club he then joined on a loan deal until the end of the season, but unfortunately, his game time was extremely limited due to the form of Rodrigo Muniz.

This meant that over the entire season, Broja made just 21 league appearances, boasting a record of one goal and one assist, so it’s no surprise to see that Chelsea want to move him on.

Selected Chelsea Players Worth Less Than Broja Player Value Mykhaylo Mudryk £30m Raheem Sterling £30m Nicolas Jackson £30m Malo Gusto £30m Marc Cucurella £21m Via Transfermarkt

Nevertheless, as you can see from the table above, Broja is now estimated to be worth £35m by Chelsea, which is a £15m decrease from their original asking price.

Therefore, as of right now, he’s valued even higher than Mudryk, who was only bought in January of 2022 for a huge £89m.

On top of that, his sale would fund the entirety of the initial fee that Chelsea spent on securing Estevao, which was £29m according to Fabrizio Romano.

Furthermore, Broja is also estimated to be worth more than the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Marc Cucurella, and Malo Gusto, who all featured much more heavily for Chelsea last season.

It’s fair to say that if the Blues can get anywhere near that asking price for Broja, then they must snap up the offer immediately.

Furthermore, considering that Chelsea are wanting to sign a new striker, Broja hasn’t developed quite as much as initially anticipated, and as his contract lasts until 2028, this summer provides the perfect opportunity to sell him.