After spending over £1b on transfers since the takeover of Todd Boehly in 2022, Chelsea had to sell players to try and balance the books to avoid any potential punishment for breaking the Premier League's PSR and FFP rules.

The Blues allowed the likes of Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to depart Stamford Bridge over the last couple of transfer windows, with the club raising needed funds.

The club announced a pre-tax loss of £90.1m for the last financial year, with the west Londoners still needing to shift more players out of the door to allow for more wriggle room in the battle against any punishment.

Despite the fire sale at Stamford Bridge in recent times, Mauricio Pochettino's side may live to regret allowing one player to depart the club with the former Blue excelling away from the club this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's stats at Chelsea

Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi broke into the Chelsea first-team back in January 2018, during the FA Cup tie against Newcastle United, with his performances catching the eye of sides all over Europe.

The winger would go on to be a squad player for the Blues over the next couple of campaigns, with arguably his best performance coming in the Europa League against Malmö back in 2019.

His subsequent performances led to major interest from German side Bayern Munich offering a deal worth up to £70m for the attacker, with Chelsea rejecting the offer for the academy graduate.

However, a spell of serious injuries such as hamstring and Achilles problems saw him miss large parts of the 2020/21 season, before an unsuccessful loan move to Bayer Leverkusen in 2022/23, which saw him score just one goal.

The club would sell Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Forest during the summer of 2023 for a lowly fee of just £3m, less than three years after the interest from Bayern Munich.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's stats at Nottingham Forest

He made an instant impact on his first start for the Reds, scoring a goal-of-the-season contender against Burnley - securing a vital point for his new team.

The "sensational" talent, as described by scout Antonio Mango, has gone on to score four times in the Premier League this season, with the attacker also creating two assists for his teammates.

Despite his impressive creative input, Hudson-Odoi has controversially been dropped by boss Nuno Espírito Santo, with the former Chelsea man having to settle for a place on the bench in recent matches.

Chelsea players Hudson-Odoi has outscored in 2023/24 Player Goals scored Enzo Fernández 3 Conor Gallagher 2 Noni Madueke 2 Christopher Nkunku 2 Armando Broja 1 Stats via ESPN

The winger may have only started once in the last three league outings, but his market value has soared since his move to the City Ground.

Hudson-Odoi now has a market value of £12.8m as per Transfermarkt - an increase of 328% compared to the £3m fee Chelsea sold him for less than seven months ago.

The youngster is definitely benefitting from more consistent game time away from Stamford Bridge, with the Blues potentially living to regret his departure given his impressive season for the Reds.