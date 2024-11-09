Chelsea are willing to splash the cash to secure the signature of another one of their teenage transfer targets, according to a new report.

Chelsea transfer news

Under the stewardship of Todd Boehly, the Blues have evidently been focussing on strengthening their squad with younger players, given that all of their summer acquisitions were 25 or under, and they continue to be linked with up-and-coming talents.

Enzo Maresca is said to be personally driving a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, with the manager trying to pip Juventus to his signature, while they have also set their sights on another Bundesliga star.

Reports suggest that Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is another option being considered, with talks already being opened ahead of the January transfer window. Both Adeyemi and Wirtz are capable of playing on either wing, although the latter specialises through the middle. As such, it is evident that Maresca is looking to bolster his attacking options in the near future.

Chelsea eyeing Geovany Quenda

With that in mind, it is clear to see why the Blues are now being linked with a move for Geovany Quenda, as reported by Spanish sources. The 17-year-old winger is said to have attracted the attention of a number of the Premier League's top clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, and the report details that he is now one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

At the moment, however, it is Arsenal that appear to have taken the most concrete steps towards securing the Sporting CP man's signature, having already opened talks with his representatives. Although there is a £84m release clause in Quenda's contract, the clubs in question are willing to spend big to secure his signature, as they are all well aware of the enormous talent that he possesses.

It will clearly be very difficult for Chelsea to win the race for the Portuguese winger's signature, given the level of interest, however if they are able to get a deal over the line he could prove to be a fantastic acquistion.

The starlet was recently hailed as an "unreal talent" by Statman Dave for his performance in Sporting's emphatic 4-1 victory against Manchester City, during which he provided an assist for Viktor Gyokeres' opening goal and achieved a 7.3 SofaScore match rating.

This season, the Sporting academy graduate has very much burst onto the scene, having already chalked up 10 league appearances, and he has particularly impressed with his dribbling ability. Over the past year, the Bissau-born youngster has averaged 5.14 progressive carries per 90, which places him in the 99th percentile compared to his positional peers, while he is also in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons.

If Quenda continues to develop at his current rate, it seems likely he will attract even more attention from Europe's top clubs, so if Chelsea are able to get a deal over the line then it would be a huge signal of intent as they look to start competing for major honours once again.