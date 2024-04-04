Following another season of struggle, Todd Boehly and Chelsea have been left looking towards the summer transfer window for solutions once again, which has reportedly seen them turn to a Real Madrid superstar.

Chelsea transfer news

It could be a strange summer for Chelsea. On the one hand, they need reinforcements, and their transfer tactic under Todd Boehly has been to spend their way out of trouble only to make matters worse. On the other hand, that spending is catching up to them. According to reports, the Blues are walking a fine line when it comes to Financial Fair Play after suffering significant financial losses.

Those losses are hardly a surprise, however, given that Chelsea have splashed the cash like a Premier League and Champions League winning team, but performed like a mid-table side and missed out on previous profits as a result.

Nonetheless, their FFP concerns have not stopped the rumour mill from starting, with links to the likes of Viktor Gyokeres emerging to finally solve Mauricio Pochettino's striker problem. In a big-money deal, the Sporting CP striker would provide the Blues with a major boost of pure finishing ability.

Meanwhile, according to reports in Spain, Chelsea chiefs are now willing to do anything to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. The Frenchman cost Real Marid as much as €80m (£69m) back in 2022, but has struggled for form at times this season, casting doubts over his Bernabeu future.

It will still be a difficult deal to negotiate though, given that the midfielder currently has no plans to leave Madrid this summer and Chelsea's position outside of European football as things stand. It would be one of the more surprising deals of the summer if the Blues, in their current position, managed to tempt Tchouameni into swapping Madrid for Stamford Bridge. What's more, Chelsea's FFP situation suggests that they're unlikely to land such a big-money deal.

"Fantastic" Tchouameni would unlock Fernandez

When looking at Chelsea's midfield, it's hard to believe that they're sitting in mid-table. Not only do they have a big-money signing who impressed at Brighton & Hove Albion last season to earn a move in the form of Moises Caicedo, but they also have a World Cup winner in Enzo Fernandez. But perhaps a piece is missing. And that piece is a player of Tchouameni's calibre.

The Real Madrid man would finally unlock the best version of Fernandez and partner Caicedo at the heart of Chelsea's midfield, with his stats painting a positive picture.

Stats (via FBref) Aurelien Tchouameni Moises Caicedo Enzo Fernandez Progressive Carries 22 10 48 Tackles Won 18 33 22 Interceptions 25 23 16 Aerial Duels Won 45 24 17 Progressive Passes 101 112 184

Carlo Ancelotti may need convincing to part ways with Tchouameni too, having previously sung his midfielder's praises, via TNT Sports: “Without three centre-backs, Tchouameni played a fantastic game as a centre-back. It's an emergency now, but we understand he's a fantastic player in every place you put him. He's good as a number six, but also as a centre-back.”