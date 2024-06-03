Mauricio Pochettino's mutually agreed departure from Chelsea last month might have split opinion among supporters but the imminent appointment of Enzo Maresca hints toward an exciting future.

The Blues enjoyed a second-half-of-season resurgence to rise from midtable and finish sixth in the Premier League, however, Manchester United's FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City consigned the Stamford Bridge side to Europa Conference League football.

Expect a summer rife with activity, for plenty of players need to be sold and plenty more have been touted for a move to west London, with Todd Boehly lining up an exciting new name.

Chelsea transfer news

According to Spanish reports, Chelsea are prepared to pay crazy money - in excess of €100m (£86m) - to sign Ousmane Dembele from Paris Saint-Germain, just one year after the Ligue 1 champions signed him from Barcelona for around £43.5m.

PSG have lost their prized performer Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer and Luis Enrique's team are understood to be in the market for new forwards, which could see Dembele sold too if the aforementioned figure is met.

Dembele, a right winger, is viewed as a player capable of leading Maresca's project, and while he would cost a pretty penny, he might just be the perfect player to add to and improve on the Stamford Bridge first team.

Why Ousmane Dembele would succeed at Chelsea

Chelsea want a right-sided attacker, with Crystal Palace phenomenon Michael Olise at the top of the list and even appearing to favour a move to west London over a transfer to Old Trafford, but it's wise that Paul Winstanley and Co have identified potential alternatives.

Dembele might just prove to be the cream of that crop, with his six goals and 14 assists from just 33 starts for PSG underscoring the value that he could bring to Maresca's system.

While it's true that the 43-cap international has not enjoyed his finest football in the French capital, he had produced some breathtaking moments in Catalonia for Barcelona and started six matches at the 2022 World Cup, having previously featured during Les Bleus' global triumph of 2018, in France.

In Spain, Dembele scored 40 goals and supplied 43 assists across 185 matches, and while fitness issues stifled his progress somewhat, he has showcased his skills on the biggest stage.

Indeed, Dembele offers talent and on-pitch product that could lift Chelsea's first team but he also offers an abundance of trophy-winning success to provide Maresca's youthful team with the balance it needs to merge exciting performances with silver-shining success.

As per FBref, Dembele ranks among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 2% for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90.

Chelsea: Most Assists 23/24 Rank Player Games Assists 1. Cole Palmer 45 15 2. Conor Gallagher 50 9 2. Malo Gusto 37 9 4. Raheem Sterling 43 8 5. Nicolas Jackson 44 6 Stats via BBC Sport

His playmaking ability would offer the Blues something somewhat lacking. Cole Palmer's absurd breakout season at Chelsea saw him plunder 25 goals and 15 assists in all competitions but creativity has been comparatively sparse elsewhere, with Conor Gallagher's second-most tally of nine assists impressive, but the box-to-box midfielder is being heavily touted with a move away.

Dembele might lack a goalscoring threat but his quality as a supplier is actually just what Maresca's squad needs, with his pace and physical strengths perfect to stretch lines and create space for peers - such as Palmer - to profit from.

Moreover, the France international has been dubbed a "world-class talent" in the past by talent scout Jacek Kulig, having enjoyed a rich and trophy-laden career both domestically and with his French nation.

The £331k-per-week star is not majorly similar to Olise in regard to playing style but he does offer flair and creativity that would make him a wonderful alternative.

Olise, one of the Premier League's most coveted players, endured an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign but still managed to cement himself as one of the standouts, with Kulig even describing him as "one of the best wide playmakers in Europe" after his exploits, clinching ten goals and six assists from just 14 starts in the top-flight and spearheading Palace's resurgence under Oliver Glasner.

Michael Olise vs Ousmane Dembele 23/24: Stat Comparison Statistic Olise Dembele Matches played 19 26 Matches started 14 17 Goals 10 3 Assists 6 8 Big chances created 9 10 Key passes per game 1.9 2.3 Dribbles per game 2.1 2.5 Tackles per game 5.7 4.4 All stats via Sofascore

With a centre-forward on the agenda at Stamford Bridge and the aforementioned Palmer utterly breathtaking in his goalscoring prowess, Dembele might just be the perfect player to augment the frontline, proving to have the ball-carrying and playmaking skills to rival that of Olise.

Looking at the table above, it can be noted that both players possess exceptional playmaking qualities and are both deadly in driving the ball forward, with Dembele's electric-paced style actually placing him above Olise.

Compare this with Madueke, for example, who averaged 1.6 dribbles per game in the Premier League this season, and the magnitude of having such a player on the right flank is illuminated. Chelsea need to secure this profile before the start of the forthcoming season to add that vital final dimension to the wide positions - especially when considering the return to continental competition.

Olise might be the first-choice target, but earmarking the Frenchman as a fallback would certainly not be a bad idea.