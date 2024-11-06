Football fans are always interested in the next big things emerging through their academy ranks, with the hopes of one of their favourite stars being replicated.

A few names at Chelsea who are emerging through Cobham and already making a name for themselves are Tyrique George, Josh Achaempong, Shumaira Mhueka, and Kiano Dyer.

George seems to be the closest to the first team at Stamford Bridge, the 18-year-old already making four appearances for the Blues senior team, coming from the bench in two Conference League games, one Conference League qualifier, and the EFL Cup game against Barrow.

The English star is a left-winger, and Chelsea will be hoping George continues going from strength to strength, becoming an option to do exactly as described above and replace the star power of a legendary Chelsea winger, Eden Hazard.

Eden Hazard at Chelsea

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 for a fee of around £32m, following Chelsea's Champions League triumph in 2011/12. The Belgian superstar made 352 appearances for the Blues, scoring 110 goals, providing 85 assists, and totalling 26,967 minutes played.

His time at Chelsea was littered with silverware, both club awards and individual awards, including two Premier League titles.

That wasn't all, for the winger also won two Europa League titles, an FA Cup, one English League Cup, and the Football of the Year award in 2015, alongside his POTY award in the 2014/15 season.

After seven successful years at the club, Hazard made the move to Real Madrid, netting Chelsea a large sum of around £88.5m plus add-ons.

But recently, following his retirement, Hazard appeared on the Obi One Podcast, labelling an ex-Chelsea wonderkid as the most talented he had played with.

The Chelsea talent who wowed Eden Hazard

Hazard waxed lyrical about a certain Gael Kakuta while appearing on the Obi One Podcast over the summer, calling him an "incredible" talent that really wowed him in the youth ranks.

The DR Congo international made 16 appearances for the Chelsea first team, providing one assist in his 566 minutes played but it didn't quite work out for him in London.

"The one player who made me say "wow" when playing youth football in France was Gael Kakuta. On talent, by far, Kakuta was number one, by far."

Signed for the Chelsea academy from Lens in 2007, after a spell of many loans, the Blues sold Kakuta to Sevilla in 2015, eventually making his way to Lens and Amiens in France, where he played the majority of his football.

The 2020/21 campaign was Kakuta's best in France, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 36 games for Lens. Meanwhile, the 2018/19 season was Hazard's last in a Chelsea shirt, before jetting off for his big move to Real Madrid. How did they compare across those two campaigns? It was a dominant victory for the Belgian sensation. Hardly a surprise.

Kakuta (2020/21) vs Hazard (2018/19) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Kakuta Hazard Goals 0.41 0.47 Assists 0.19 0.36 xG 0.42 0.33 xAG 0.25 0.34 Progressive Carries 1.80 8.49 Progressive Passes 5.53 7.72 Shots Total 1.60 2.65 Key Passes 1.88 3.23 Shot-Creating Actions 3.50 6.96 Successful Take-Ons 1.95 4.65 Stats taken from FBref

Kakuta only managed to get close to Hazard in one metric, which was xG, generating 0.09 more xG per 90 than the former Madrid star. However, the Belgian still scored more goals that season, outscoring his xG, whilst Kakuta underperformed his by 0.01 per 90.

The French-born forward never reached the level Hazard clearly expected of him, and now aged 33, the DR Congo international finds himself playing in the Persian Gulf Pro League, for Iranian side, Esteghlal.

He has only managed one assist in his 11 appearances so far this season, and many Chelsea fans will still wonder what could have been for the tricky winger.