Chelsea are growing increasingly concerned about one of their new additions after his growth appeared to slow down following his signing for the club, it has been reported.

Chelsea eyeing more signings under Maresca

Despite concerns, Chelsea's transfer plan is beginning to take shape, though they have spent too much for it not to.

The Blues have focused on signing young talents who have the potential to become world-class, but that has seen plenty of players written off early after signing, including the likes of David Fofana and Deivid Washington, with the former having now departed the club on loan for AEK Athens.

The players currently at Enzo Maresca's disposal have begun the Premier League season strongly, spearheaded once again by Cole Palmer, while they are set to be reinforced by other additions further down the line amid continued links with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who will be available in January should they wish to pursue a deal.

They are also thought to be keen on signing another left-sided centre-back amid interest in both Tomas Araujo and Castello Lukeba, though the latter would likely be a very expensive addition.

January is set to continue in largely the same fashion as the majority of recent windows under Chelsea's new owners, which has seen plenty of players arrive, and a similar number depart as they look to finalise a squad capable of finally competing for the Premier League title once again.

Chelsea signings per transfer window since Boehly took over Summer 2022 9 Winter 2023 8 Summer 2023 12 Winter 2024 0 Summer 2024 11 Summer 2025 (so far) 2

But one of their signings isn't working out exactly as they would have hoped.

Chelsea concerned over Kendry Paez development

That comes as Football Insider report that Chelsea have significant concerns over the development of talented teenager Kendry Paez, who they shelled out £17m to sign back in 2023, and who is set to join up with the West London side in the summer of 2025.

However, he has not progressed as the club would have hoped during his time with Independiente del Valle, leaving Blues scouts "alarmed” and "very worried". They report that Chelsea scouts believe he has not been as effective in recent months as the Premier League giants had hoped and that he isn’t progressing as quickly as coaches hoped, leading to concerns about whether he will be ready for the Premier League next year.

Paez has also been "caught in some off-field skirmishes" since the move was announced, having been taken to clubs in Las Vegas while on international duty before "reportedly caught partying in a nightclub again" more recently, something that will not go down well with his new club in west London.

It has all led to Chelsea reportedly left "very worried" about their newest potential superstar. It remains to be seen whether he is sent out on loan next summer, or the club decide that he is ready for first-team action at Stamford Bridge.