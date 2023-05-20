Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana has opened up about the possibility of leaving the club amid links of a potential transfer to Chelsea.

What’s the latest on Youssouf Fofana to Chelsea?

According to the Evening Standard, the 24-year-old has revealed he is aware of the attention and would leave if the “right opportunity” arose.

“Monaco is a great club in France and Europe. A lot of big clubs come here to find players and we are all aware of this," he said.

“If it is the right opportunity or moment [to leave], I can’t say. I don’t know but we are doing things the right way here at the moment. I have already played with top players but if one day I can play with more big names then it will be a pleasure and mean I have performed well.”

The Frenchman’s current contract runs out in 2024, though his club has an option of a one-year extension, so they may be in no rush to sell in the upcoming window.

Nevertheless, he remains a target for Chelsea, as well as Premier League rivals Liverpool, with both sides due to undergo an exhaustive rebuild in the summer.

The Blues seem set on appointing former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as their protagonist for moving the club forward, according to Sky Sports.

Would Youssouf Fofana be a good signing for Chelsea?

The nine-cap international joined Monaco at the beginning of 2020 and has gone on to make 137 appearances for the provincial club.

Fofana was selected for France’s 2022 World Cup squad and appeared in six of his nation’s seven games. largely as a substitute, at the tournament.

He has been lauded as “magnificent” by scout Jacek Kulig and the former Strasbourg star has showcased himself to be an impressive dribbler with an eye for forward-thinking.

This is demonstrated by the fact that he ranks in the top 14% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, and the highest 17% for successful take-ons per 90, according to FBref.

But, he is also an excellent all-rounder, having also averaged 2.2 tackles per game, to demonstrate he is also a commanding physical presence.

With his versatile and complete profile, the £24m-rated titan could make for an excellent midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez, who recently joined Chelsea for a Premier League record in January.

The Argentine’s ability to dictate play with his wondrous passing, coupled with Fofana’s athleticism and technique, could make for a formidable engine room partnership for years to come.

If his move to Chelsea materialises, he would follow in the footsteps of Benoit Badiashile, who made the identical journey to West London a few months ago, and it could be the mark of the new era under the tutelage of Pochettino, with the ex-Spurs tactician surely excited by this potential midfield machine.