Chelsea forward Kai Havertz is not a transfer target for Bayern Munich this summer, according to a new update from reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Could Kai Havertz leave Chelsea?

The Germany star has enjoyed a solid season for the Blues, not necessarily always finding his best goalscoring form but becoming more influential as the campaign has gone on. In total, he has nine goals his name in 2022/23, including seven in the Premier League, and he has found the net in each of his last three appearances.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cast aside by Graham Potter, it has been Havertz's job to invariably lead the line and he has largely done it well, dropping deep and linking with others to good effect. The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge of late, however, with Bayern seen as a potential suitor due to the relationship with Thomas Tuchel.

Havertz's current Chelsea deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2025 and a new update says he'll be going nowhere for the time being.

Havertz set for Blues stay?

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg claimed that Bayern do not consider Havertz a target ahead of the summer window, even though it would have meant linking up with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel: "News #Havertz: Nothing has changed … Been told that he’s NO transfer target for #FCBayern in summer! Regardless of his very good relationship with #Tuchel."

In many ways, it could be argued that Havertz is yet to hit the heights many predicted of him when he joined Chelsea, having come in as one of Europe's hottest young properties back in 2020. While that may be the case, he remains a top-quality footballer who is an important figure at Stamford Bridge, having scored 32 goals and registered 15 assists to date.

At just 23, the 34-cap Germany international remains a young player, too, and someone whose game can reach new heights in the coming years, highlighting the importance of the Blues keeping hold of him moving forward. He has been hailed as an "outstanding" player by former Bayern, Manchester United and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves, and losing him at this point in his career would be a blow for Chelsea.

A new striker needs to come in this summer, however - Napoli's Victor Osimhen could be the ideal addition and continues to be linked with a move - both in order to ease the workload on Havertz and also give him someone to dovetail with in attack.