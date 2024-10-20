In their biggest test since their opening day defeat against champions Manchester City, Chelsea and Enzo Maresca are reportedly set to hand one summer signing just his second Premier League start against Liverpool at Anfield.

Chelsea team news vs Liverpool

Chelsea enter their Anfield clash better prepared than they have been for a long time. The goals and wins have been flowing under Maresca, with Cole Palmer running the show once again at the London club, and they remain without any fresh injury woes ahead of squaring off against the Reds. That even includes club captain Reece James, who returned to training this week ahead of potentially making his return.

Maresca spoke about managing his fitness amid a number of injury issues in recent years, telling reporters as relayed by Goal: "He [James] is finally available. He worked with us over the international break. It's good news, especially for him because being injured is not a good feeling. Finally, he is back.

"It's complicated when you get injury, injury, injury again. It's not easy so you are always looking for a solution. Probably the solution with Reece is the same solution we are using with Romeo [Lavia] and Wes [Fofana] in terms of using them just once a week, in one game, because probably in this moment, for different reasons, Reece's body cannot play twice a week. One of the solutions is probably to try and manage him in the same way we are doing with Wes and Romeo."

The right-back's return may not be the only change within the Blues' backline either. According to Fabrizio Romano, Maresca is set to hand Tosin Adarabioyo just his second Premier League start for Chelsea, having impressed in a 3-0 defeat of West Ham United in his first and only league start at the end of September.

Dubbed a "leader" by Maresca, Adarabioyo may yet spearhead what could be a stunning Chelsea victory against Liverpool at Anfield of all places.

"Leader" Adarabioyo has battled for his Chelsea place

In arguably the biggest squad in the Premier League, players have certainly got to earn their place at Stamford Bridge, and Adarabioyo has slowly but surely done exactly that. Having initially failed to make a league appearance for the Blues after three games, the former Fulham defender pulled on the Chelsea shirt for the first time on that front against Bournemouth and his only top-flight start came against West Ham.

Such is the depth of Maresca's squad, meanwhile, when a player gets a chance they better take it. Adarabiyo, on a personal note, must grab hold of his reported starting place with both hands to survive one of the toughest tests in the Premier League up against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.