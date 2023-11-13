Chelsea could be set to lose one of their most integral squad members next summer, with a fresh report revealing that he is an important target for two major clubs.

Chelsea's summer departures

The Blues sanctioned the sales of 23 players over the summer on both a loan and permanent basis, with some of the bigger names to leave for good being the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic, and there could yet be a further two to depart next year.

Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino have Thiago Silva and Lucas Bergstrom who will have reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the season (Chelsea contracts), but regardless of how long squad members have left on their terms, it doesn’t stop them from attracting interest from potential suitors.

Stamford Bridge right-back Reece James has worked his way up through the club’s academy ranks to get promoted to the first-team, where he’s since gone on to make 153 senior appearances to date for the giants in the Premier League (Transfermarkt - James statistics).

As previously reported by Football Insider, Real Madrid are long-term admirers of England’s international, but having only this season been handed the captain’s armband and displayed his leadership qualities when fit and available to play, the 23-year-old is now also wanted by his team’s most recent opponent.

Todd Boehly facing battle to keep Reece James

According to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips when writing in his column for Substack, Man City and Real Madrid both want James next summer.

He said: “Clubs are lining up and waiting for an opportunity to pounce on trying to sign Reece James this summer. Both Real Madrid and Manchester City are absolutely intent on trying to sign the England international, with City boss Pep Guardiola naming him a top target for the summer window.

"However, James signed a new contract with Chelsea in 2022, seeing him tied to the club until 2028. His current market valuation is just £52m but those in the industry have said that IF he were to be sold by Chelsea anytime soon, then any fee would be at least double that and a bit more.”

Blues must keep "world-class" Reece James

Whilst James is naturally a right-back, he’s stronger in the offensive aspect of his game, where he’s posted 58 contributions (38 assists and 20 goals) in 278 outings since the start of his career, and he’s always able to pose a threat when bursting down the flank.

Sponsored by Nike, Pochettino’s £250k-per-week earner (Chelsea salaries), currently ranks in the 95th percentile for successful take-ons by players in his role, so he clearly loves to use his pace and physicality to dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third (FBRef - James statistics).

Finally, James, who has been dubbed a “world-class” talent by football scout Jacek Kulig, is a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions on the pitch, including two in defence and three higher up in the midfield, so it’s vital that chiefs do everything they can to retain the services of their skipper at the end of the term.