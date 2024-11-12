Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca called one member of his squad the club's "best player" a few months ago, but it is believed the player is now considering an unceremonious exit from Stamford Bridge.

Players who could leave Chelsea next year

At the turn of 2025, there are a few standout candidates to quit Chelsea, with midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and left-back Ben Chilwell chief among them.

Chukwuemeka is attracting interest from Barcelona as Hansi Flick's side scour the market for new midfield options, with the 20-year-old reduced to playing just 49 minutes in all competitions this season - all from two appearances in the Conference League and one in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Chilwell has also been deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca, with the Englishman playing just 45 minutes during Chelsea's 5-1 win over lower-league Barrow.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

It is believed that Chilwell is a player in demand ahead of January, as clubs from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A register their interest in signing the £200,000-per-week defender mid-season.

"Ben Chilwell now wants out because he wants to play football and save his international career, and Chelsea also want him gone," wrote journalist Simon Phillips on his Substack last month.

"Clubs are interested in Chilwell still, but at the moment, there [have] been no serious approaches. However, SPTC sources have heard that Fulham, Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Manchester United are the most interested clubs from the Premier League.

"Chilwell has also had interest and agent approaches from clubs in La Liga and Serie A. Chelsea are encouraging clubs to come forward for Chilwell by making them aware of his availability. They have spoken to a number of clubs for January already."

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez is also on Barca and Inter's radar as the Argentina international reportedly faces an uncertain future at Chelsea after losing his place in the starting lineup to Romeo Lavia.

Lately, another high-profile Chelsea player has been linked with the exit door in forward Christopher Nkunku, as he struggles to establish himself as a starter ahead of the in-form Nicolas Jackson.

Christopher Nkunku considering Chelsea exit

Newspaper L'Equipe claims that Chelsea are becoming open to selling Nkunku, despite the Frenchman's tendency to impress when he does get an opportunity.

Now, The Telegraph has an update on the player's own stance, and writes that Nkunku is considering an unceremonious exit from Chelsea after one and a half seasons of barely playing - whether that be through injury like last season or being low in Maresca's pecking order.

The former RB Leipzig star has scored 10 goals across 17 appearances in all competitions this season, but Chelsea's long list of attacking talent means Nkunku has been limited to just one top-flight start.

This is despite Nkunku being Chelsea's "best player" in pre-season a few months ago.

"Christo, every time he plays, he scores, and he does well," said Maresca on Nkunku.

"Also, he was probably our best player in pre-season, no doubt. He was playing then as an attacking midfielder and now we are using him as a nine, which we all know isn’t his position – he’s more of a second striker or between the lines."