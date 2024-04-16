Chelsea looked back to their best at Stamford Bridge last night, claiming a huge 6-0 win over relegation-threatened Everton.

Four goals from Cole Palmer, and one each from Nicolas Jackson and youngster Alfie Gilchrist secured a convincing win for Mauricio Pochettino's side, as they look to close the gap on the European places.

The Blues now sit just three points off sixth-placed Newcastle United with a crucial game in hand but with a considerably worse goal difference despite the six-goal victory against Sean Dyche's side.

However, the victory wasn't all plain sailing with Jackson and fellow forward Noni Madueke arguing among themselves over a penalty that would've made it 5-0 to the Blues.

One player stepped in and handed the ball to regular spot-kick taker Palmer, showing his leadership skills with his all-round performance also catching the eye during the convincing win.

Conor Gallagher's stats against Everton

After the injury to regular starter Enzo Fernández, Pochettino opted to deploy academy graduate Conor Gallagher in a more natural deep-lying role, with the 24-year-old often featuring in a more advanced berth this campaign.

The decision was a brilliant one, with the former Crystal Palace loanee producing one of his most complete performances this season, forming an excellent partnership with record-signing Moises Caicedo.

Gallagher had 100 touches of the ball during the encounter, completing 69 passes at a completion rate of 93%. His brilliant performance on the ball was also reflected in his tally of dribbles completed - with the midfielder completing 100% of his four attempts.

The Chelsea captain was just as impressive out of possession, winning 16 of the 20 duels that he contested during the encounter, as he consistently restricted the Toffees to minimal success in the middle third of the pitch.

Conor Gallagher's stats vs Everton Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Touches 100 Passes completed 69/74 (93%) Dribbles completed 4/4 (100%) Duels won 16 Fouls won 8 Interceptions 2 Tackles 1 Stats via Sofascore

He also made two interceptions and completed one tackle, with Gallagher taking his rare start at the base of Pochettino's midfield with both hands.

His performance at Stamford Bridge saw him be awarded a 7/10 rating from Football London journalist Bobby Vincent, with Gallagher certainly deserving of the plaudits given his impressive display.

Gallagher could just as important to Chelsea as Palmer

Although he's previously been linked with a move to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea must refrain from any sale for Gallagher, with the 24-year-old demonstrating his qualities last night.

His versatility in multiple different positions under Poch this campaign is a real quality asset for the Blues, especially given their recent luck with injuries.

The midfielder demonstrated his maturity during the dispute between Madueke and Jackson over the penalty, stepping in to try and diffuse the situation before handing the ball to the correct taker.

Although he may not have as much impact in front of goal as the former Manchester City youngster, his qualities to the Chelsea side should never be understated, with Gallagher just as important as the 21-year-old due to his all-round qualities both in and out of possession.

He has an abundance of leadership qualities that may prove to be a huge advantage should experienced centre-back Thiago Silva depart the club at the end of the campaign, with Gallagher more than capable of being Chelsea's next club captain.

Whether it be in a deeper or more advanced role, he continues to impress for the Blues, with the midfielder often not receiving the praise he deserves at times this season.