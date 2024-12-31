Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Except it hasn't been for those of a Chelsea persuasion.

On Boxing Day, Enzo Maresca's side lost late on against London rivals Fulham after a last-gasp goal from Harry Wilson.

On Monday evening, Chelsea would have enjoyed some late scenes on this occasion but none were forthcoming as they lost 2-0 to Ipswich. To rub salt into the wounds, that was the first time the Tractor Boys had won at home all season.

So, after chatter of winning the Premier League title, Maresca is now enduring the first real rough patch of his reign. It was perhaps typical that one of the hosts' better performers once donned Chelsea blue...

Omari Hutchinson's performance in numbers vs Chelsea

Last season young attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson spent a vital loan spell at Ipswich in the Championship.

He was absolutely vital during their promotion charge, scoring 11 goals and supplying six assists across 50 appearances in all competitions.

Kieran McKenna wanted him back at Portman Road this term and in a club-record £20m deal, Hutchinson walked away from Chelsea and headed back to Suffolk.

Understandably, he's not found it easy in the top-flight but he did shine against his former employers on Monday, arguably putting in one of his finest Premier League display to date.

Hutchinson vs Chelsea Minutes played 89 Touches 35 Accurate passes 14/18 (78%) Key passes 2 Big chances created 1 Crosses 0 Dribbles 0 Duels won 1/7 Tackles 1 Shots 1 Stats via Sofascore.

Featuring off the right-hand side, the 21-year-old supplied two key passes, created a solitary big chance and most importantly, found the back of the net.

It was Liam Delap - the scorer of Ipswich's first goal in controversial fashion from the penalty spot - who turned supplier. He raced forwards into the final third, held the ball up brilliantly and then nudged the ball into the path of Hutchinson who despite being surrounded by three Chelsea players took aim and found the bottom far corner.

One of the players at fault for the goal was arguably Axel Disasi, who had a rather horrible night at the office...

Axel Disasi's performance in numbers

Ask most Chelsea supporters and it's likely they will have been bemused to see Disasi on the teamsheet at Portman Road on Monday.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Maresca had rotated to a degree with Jadon Sancho, Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto notably having to settle for a place on the bench.

Sadly for the Blues, their deputees didn't perform well. Christopher Nkunku - who had replaced Jackson - was guilty of missing a simple opportunity in the first half after Cole Palmer's free-kick had come back off the post.

But, truth be told, Disasi was perhaps their worst performer. Handed a dismal 2/10 player rating by the Standard's Malik Ouzia, he wrote of the French defender's 'two shockers in one move for Ipswich's second'.

What happened? Well, it was his horrific give away of possession on the halfway line that led to Delap being able to gallivant forward in the first place.

He didn't do much to atone for that error, as he failed to close down Hutchinson once the ball ended up in Chelsea's penalty area, thus allowing the youngster to find the net.

It's safe to say the stats didn't paint a pretty picture of his evening either. Dribbled past twice, the 26-year-old did make two key passes but he ultimately also lost possession seven times from 82 touches and also won just three of his seven duels on the night.

Disasi vs Ipswich Minutes played 77 Touches 82 Accurate passes 66/70 (94%) Possession lost 7x Ground duels won 2/6 Aerial duels won 1/1 Dribbled past 2x Clearances 2 Tackles 2 Interceptions 0 Stats via Sofascore.

One has to question with three right-backs on the bench, why he even started.

Reece James, of course, is lacking match fitness but Gusto could have played, as too could the young Josh Acheampong who is now a regular first-team face after resolving his future at the club.

Disasi will not feature in the next game and in all honesty, he will be lucky to feature again for the club in general.

With three other players who could start ahead of him in that role, his days at Cobham should be numbered.

As one Chelsea podcaster and content creator put it during the game, it was an "embarrassing" performance and one that should see him "out the door in January".