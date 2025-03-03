Enzo Maresca had a great start to life at Chelsea, taking them to second in the Premier League before Christmas. However, since then, the Blues have struggled for consistency. Despite still producing fairly good underlying metrics, the results haven't always followed.

Chelsea are averaging 58.2% possession per game which is the second highest in the division, taking 16.1 shots per game - the third highest in the league and have scored 52 goals in 27 games, making the fourth highest scorers.

Chelsea's top ten PL goalscorers 2024/25 Player Goals Cole Palmer 14 Nicolas Jackson 9 Noni Madueke 7 Enzo Fernández 4 Marc Cucurella 3 Pedro Neto 3 Christopher Nkunku 3 Jadon Sancho 2 Moises Caicedo 1 Reece James 1

However, in recent months, the Blues have struggled more in front of goal, showing inconsistency in finding the back of the net and therefore costing them some valuable results and points.

But, this isn't a new feature for the Blues, as one man in particular was known for this in his Chelsea career.

How Timo Werner struggled at Chelsea

Timo Werner joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig back in 2020 for a fee of around £48m. In his 89 appearances for the club, the German scored 23 goals, provided 17 assists and totalled 6,051 minutes.