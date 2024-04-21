Chelsea conceded an agonising late goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday evening to see their dreams of lifting the trophy for the ninth time ended.

Mauricio Pochettino knew defeating City was going to be a tall order, yet the Blues had drawn both of their Premier League matches against Pep Guardiola’s men this term, fuelling hope that it could be third time lucky at Wembley.

With time ticking away, Bernardo Silva pounced with just a few minutes of regular time remaining, scoring the only goal of the match as City secured their second FA Cup semi-final win in succession.

The result means Chelsea extend their wait for a trophy to at least four years, as several of the starting XI failed to shine - including Nicolas Jackson.

Nicolas Jackson’s game in numbers against Man City

The misfiring striker had scored just 13 goals in 36 games prior to the semi-final, but he was chosen to lead the line by Pochettino in the hopes that he could produce the goods when it mattered most.

Throughout the game, Jackson took only 36 touches – which was three fewer than goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic – while completing just 13 of his 19 attempted passes.

He was provided with decent enough service by the likes of Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer, yet the former Villarreal frontman couldn’t convert any of his three efforts on goal, while the striker even missed a big chance that may have seen Chelsea edge through to the final.

Jackson also won just five of his 12 total duels contested along with losing possession 12 times, and it was a game he won't want to look back on, that’s for sure.

The profligate forward was even given a match rating of just 3/10 by GOAL, with journalist Peter McVitie claiming that he ‘looked uncomfortable every time he got on the ball’ during the game, which ensures Pochettino won't win a trophy in his debut season.

Chelsea facing difficult end to the season

Following their defeat in the FA Cup, Pochettino will be targeting a sixth-place finish in the top flight as he aims to take the club back into Europe.

They face a tough run in however, with ties against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all coming up over the next few weeks.

If they can secure a positive result across all three games, then continental qualification could be on, but it will take a monumental effort from his players.

With Jackson struggling against City, it is clear some new players may be required during the summer transfer window, especially to bolster the attacking area.

If the Argentine can sign a striker who could score 25 or more goals next season, then the Stamford Bridge outfit could pose a much greater threat against the top six in the Premier League.

Pochettino may get away with no trophies this season, but it could be a different story during 2024/25 - that is, if he is still in charge this time next year.