Chelsea ran out 4-2 winners over Brighton and Hove Albion in one of the most chaotic games of the Premier League season so far.

Stamford Bridge witnessed it all in this late September affair, including stunning goals and a display of poor goalkeeping. Ultimately, it was Enzo Maresca’s side who came out on top.

A remarkable four goals from the irresistible Cole Palmer sealed the points for the Blues. The 22-year-old became the first player in the history of the Premier League to score four goals before half-time, and it is the second time he has bagged four in the same game, after doing so in April last season.

Statistically, it was arguably Hurzeler’s side who slightly edged it, according to Sofascore. The Seagulls managed more possession than the home side, with 59% to the Blues 41%, and both sides had 15 shots. However, Chelsea created a higher number of expected goals total, with 3.19xG to Brighton’s 1.08xG, and ultimately led the way for the most important stat; goals.

There were some standout performers for the Blues today, but it will unsurprisingly be Palmer who takes home the plaudits after his record-breaking four first-half strikes, to seal the three points.

Palmer’s stats vs. Brighton

It is almost unbelievable to think that Pep Guardiola let a talent as good as Palmer leave Manchester City, and for such a cheap price at that. He has been extraordinary for Chelsea and has now scored six goals and has four assists in just six Premier League games this term.

Against Brighton, he was at his brilliant best. The England international scored his first with a well-taken finish in the penalty box, his second from the spot, a sublime freekick to seal his hattrick and capped it off with a good finish from a narrow angle for his fourth goal.

Outside of the quartet of goals, the winger’s stats are superb. He played a whopping four key passes, and created two chances, although did not register an assist, and managed to complete six out of seven ground duels.

Unsurprisingly, Palmer received a 10/10 rating from The Standard journalist Malik Ouzia, who simply described his performance as 'an absolute masterclass', claiming he could have had two more goals and three assists to go along with it.

Palmer was unquestionably player of the match against Brighton, but there were some impressive performances from many of his teammates, including Jadon Sancho.

Sancho’s stats vs. Brighton

England international winger Sancho has continued his fine start to life at the Bridge with another assist this afternoon against the Seagulls. He has now assisted three goals in his first three outings as a Chelsea player, a superb start.

His assist for fellow Man City academy player Palmer was one in Sancho’s classic style. The former Manchester United winger received the ball in the left half-space, and found Palmer’s underlapping run with a clever pass in behind, after craftily delaying play to enable the Blues’ number 20 to make his run in behind.

The winger’s stats on Sofascore were certainly impressive. To go along with his assist for Palmer’s fourth goal, Sancho completed an impressive six out of eight dribbles, a key feature of his game, and seven from 11 ground duels. The Englishman also won the penalty which led to Chelsea, and Palmer’s, second goal.

Sancho stats vs. Brighton Stat Number Touches 36 Ground duels won 7/11 Dribbles completed 6/8 Penalties won 1 Key passes 1 Assists 1 Stats from Sofascore

The former Borussia Dortmund winger received an impressive 8/10 rating from Ouzia, who called the Chelsea number 19 'very impressive' following the Saturday afternoon clash. The journalist praised him for 'excellent wide play' in the lead-up to the Blues’ penalty.

It has been a superb start to life at Stamford Bridge for Sancho, who will no doubt be hoping to keep this momentum and rediscover his best form to earn a place in England’s next squad for October.