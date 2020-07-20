Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Key information about Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Jonny-Rocks Stadium was built in 1927 and now houses the League Two side Cheltenham Town. The ground is located on Whaddon Road in Cheltenham and has had numerous names over the years.

Its current capacity stands at 7,066 but with 5,054 of those places being in the standing area. It has a natural grass pitch that measures 101m by 65m, with no undersoil heating installed nor a running track surrounding it.

The record attendance at Jonny-Rocks Stadium is 8,326 and it was set during a match against Reading in the FA Cup 1st Round on 17 November 1956.

A history of Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Jonny-Rocks Stadium was built in 1927 but it wouldn’t be until 1932 that its current hosts would finally settle there. Still, it is quite interesting to note that many years would still pass before the ground would host senior football. The stadium was built by Cheltenham Original Brewery on the site of the former Berkeley Hunt kennels and it had been officially named Victory Sports Ground.

However, due to its address on Whaddon Road, it would often be referred to as exactly that by the fans and the media alike, following the tradition of stadiums being called after their location. But just as was the case back then in the 1900s, the now Jonny-Rocks Stadium is a modest ground and was consistently one of the smallest in the leagues they were playing in over the years.

Not much has changed ever since and back when they were in League One, it was actually the smallest stadium to be used in the 2007/08 and 2008/09 campaigns with a total capacity of just 7,066, 5,054 of which are still in the standing areas. They did, however, go over that limit in 1956 when 8,326 watched Cheltenham Town’s clash against Reading in the FA Cup 1st Round on 17 November.

The newest stand to be opened at the ground is the Hazlewoods Stand, which was erected in December 2005, has a capacity of 1,100 places and is mostly reserved for the away fans. Before that, they also constructed the Colin Farmer Stand in 2001 with 2,034 supporters fitting in an all-seated area of the stadium.

Probably the most interesting thing about the Jonny-Rocks Stadium is its name. As previously mentioned, the ground’s official name was the Victory Sports Ground but that changed in April 2009 when it was renamed the Abbey Business Stadium due to the first sponsorship deal. However, on 13 July 2015, the club announced a new three-year deal to rename the stadium The World of Smile Stadium but that would end a year later and the stadium was renamed LCI Rail Stadium for the 2016/17 campaign. It took its current name in 2018/19 following the latest sponsorship deal.

Gloucester City also called it home from 2010 until 2017.

Tickets to watch Cheltenham Town at Jonny-Rocks Stadium

All tickets to watch Cheltenham Town play at Jonny-Rocks Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The price for an adult ticket ranges from £17 to £22 depending on the stand chosen.

The club also offers season tickets that you can get from £315 to £414 for adults.

Related link

https://www.ctfc.com/ – Official website of Cheltenham Town