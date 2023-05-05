Chelsea are "ready to cash-in" on midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Is Loftus-Cheek having a good season?

The Englishman has had a solid Blues career overall, but equally, he has always found it difficult to become a genuinely key player at Stamford Bridge. Constant injury problems certainly haven't helped, in that respect, and he arguably hasn't reached the heights many expected in his career.

This season, Loftus-Cheek has made 20 Premier League appearances, but has failed to either score or assist in that time, highlighting his lack of impact in the final third. The £120,000-a-week midfielder hasn't played since the 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in early April and there are now real doubts surrounding his future.

With the 27-year-old's current deal expiring in the summer of 2024, selling him at the end of this season could make the most sense, in terms of receiving a good amount of money for his services.

Could Loftus-Cheek makes Blues exit this summer?

Taking to Twitter, The Evening Standard's Kinsella provided an update on the situation, admitting that Loftus-Cheek is likely to be up for sale in the summer window:

"Ruben Loftus-Cheek has offers led by interest from AC Milan this summer. He will likely have to take a pay-cut wherever he goes. He was offered to clubs late in January and Chelsea are ready to cash-in."

Selling Loftus-Cheek this summer really is the most logical decision by the Chelsea, with the 10-time capped England international someone who doesn't look like a key player heading into the club's future.

Granted, Thomas Tuchel hailed him as "excellent" during his time in charge, but his overall impact isn't great enough to justify handing him an extension, or even keep hold of him until his current contract runs out next year.

This is an absolutely vital summer for Chelsea in the transfer market, and while making signings is clearly imperative, it is also so important that the dead wood is moved on and money is freed up, in terms of paying for new additions and also easing the club's wage bill.

Loftus-Cheek's aforementioned £120,000-a-week wages are a prime example of this, and if the Blues can sell other expendable players this summer, as well as receiving good money for them, it will go a long way to steadying the ship under incoming new manager Mauricio Pochettino.