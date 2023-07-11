The future of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill will become clearer by the "end of next week" following conversations with manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour.

Is Colwill still a Chelsea player?

Despite spending last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, making 22 appearances in all competitions, Colwill potentially still has a big future at Chelsea.

With a contract running until 2025 at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are in no hurry to sell the 20-year-old phenom, nor do they want to in the slightest.

Brighton have already seen a £30m bid rejected by Chelsea, who have frequently reiterated that they have no desire to lose yet another high-potential academy talent.

After a thoroughly impressive U21 European Championship with England in which he helped the Three Lions to the trophy without conceding a single goal in six matches, Colwill's price tag has understandably had a few million added to it as Chelsea fend off interest.

Speaking after England's final victory over Spain, which enjoyed a chaotic end that Colwill was at the heart of, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I’ll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision. I’ve got to play at the end of the day to hopefully get there [England senior team] and go to the next camp."

Pochettino has already scheduled talks with the youngster to convince him to stay at Stamford Bridge but potential suitors will be eagerly awaiting any fallout from possible discussions over playing time.

Gilmour told Sky Sports: "His future is still uncertain but it should become clear by the end of next week. We know Brighton where he spent last season on loan are still firmly interested in him. They had a £30m bid rejected earlier this summer by Chelsea who see the England U21 defender as part of their long-term plans.

"Mauricio Pochettino could be key in all of this. He is expecting Colwill to be on tour when Chelsea depart for America next week and he expects to hold talks with him. Colwill also keen to hold talks and both parties keen to get an understanding of, certainly from a Colwill perspective, where fits into the team this season.

He added: "From a Pochettino perspective, I guess it is a selling of the project and what's ahead and convincing him that he is firmly part of these plans. So, those talks expected to happen next week when Colwill returns."

As Colwill has said himself he is desperate to play regular football next season, something that may not always be possible at Chelsea as he has to fend off competition from Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva.

A move to Brighton or Liverpool, the latter showing interest, in Colwill in recent days, may result in more regular minutes with both clubs having extra European football next term.

A team with Chelsea's unwillingness to sell may make it a hard deal to pull off even for the expert recruitment teams of Brighton and Liverpool.

How good is Colwill?

One of Colwill's great strengths is his versatility. A left-footed centre-back who is very comfortable in possession and stepping into midfield, he can also be shifted to left-back as well as playing in a standard back two.

Despite only playing 17 times in the Premier League last term, Colwill made a phenomenal impact for the Seagulls.

He ranked in the top nine percent of league centre-backs per 90 last season for passes completed (75.76), progressive passing distance (551.43 yards), key passes (0.52), passes into the final third (5.75) and pass completion for long passes (70.8%). All of this highlights his wonderful technically ability and forward-thinking attitude, making him a perfect modern centre-back.

Nicknamed the 'new John Terry' and appearing in GOAL's top 50 NXGN wonderkids in 2022, Colwill has continually shone throughout his development at Chelsea and on loan.

The crowning achievement of his short career so far was lifting the U21 Euros with England, performing wonderfully in the final itself, and he earned himself a 7.4 average Sofascore rating throughout the tournament.