Chelsea have been linked with Juventus' striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, who could end up being "a success at Chelsea", believes journalist Paul Brown.

Chelsea transfer news - what's the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea?

As it always is, the transfer window has seen Stamford Bridge turn into a hive of activity, with the club initially focusing on selling players on before they started to add new faces to their squad.

This strategy has already seen nine first-team quality players leave West London this month, with potentially more set to follow.

In terms of incomings, the biggest outlay on a player so far this window has been on young striker Nicolas Jackson from La Liga side Villarreal.

Whilst Jackson certainly looks to be an exciting player, his age and relative inexperience make it very unlikely that the Blues will turn to him to lead the line next season. So it's not surprising to see Mauricio Pochettino's side linked with Serbian international Vlahovic.

The 6 foot 3 "monster" signed for the Bianconeri in January 2022 for a fee of £66m after impressing for fellow Serie A side Fiorentina.

However, where he was a goal-scoring machine for the Viola, netting 44 times in just 98 league appearances, he struggled in front of goal for Juventus, scoring just 17 league goals in 42 appearances.

According to Calciomercato, the Old Lady are willing to part with the striker due to his uninspiring performances but have demanded €90m (£77m), having rejected Chelsea's opening offer of €60m (£52m) already.

Interestingly, Corriere dello Sport have reported that should the Blues include Romelu Lukaku in the deal, they could have the Serbian star for just €25m (£21m).

With Chelsea needing a recognised and experienced number nine, that could prove too good an offer to pass up.

What has Paul Brown said about Dusan Vlahovic and Chelsea?

Brown was quick to give the deal his seal of approval but pointed out that the transfer fee necessary to get it done would be very high.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think he could be a really interesting signing for Chelsea, but it would cost a lot of money, and this would be the one who will be playing for them every week.

"This would be the big-name centre forward that Pochettino, I think is after. I don't really think he's like a Diego Costa either. He doesn't really have that kind of aggression. Diego Costa was just a mean, nasty ball of aggression, which really worked for Chelsea at the time. Vlahovic is kind of more silky than that, I would almost say. A very good finisher and someone who has a range of shooting too.

"So, it will be interesting to see if they do this deal and I think he could be a success at Chelsea."

Who else have Chelsea been linked to this summer?

Outside of Vlahovic, Chelsea have been linked to several excellent players so far this summer.

Perhaps the most important link to the club at the moment is that of Brighton & Hove Albion's exciting midfielder, Moises Caicedo.

The Pensioners have been engaged in talks with the Seagulls over their star player for a number of weeks now, with Sky Sports reporting that the player himself is keen on the move and that if a fee, estimated to be around £100m, can be agreed, personal terms shouldn't be a problem.

Sky Sports News have also confirmed that, alongside Caicedo, the club were also 'looking at' Southampton's young central midfielder Romeo Lavia, who the Saints value at £50m.

If Chelsea are able to secure the signatures of Vlahovic, Lavia and Caicedo, then they could be a seriously scary proposition for opponents next season.