Proact Stadium

Key information about Proact Stadium

Proact Stadium was opened in 2010 and is now the home of Chesterfield FC who play their football in the National League. The ground is located in Whittington Moor on the site of the former Dema Glassworks and interestingly, also houses Sheffield United U23s and Sheffield United Women’s team.

Its current capacity stands at 10,504 with a pitch that measures 112 by 74 yards. The surface is covered with natural grass and there is no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance of 10,089 at Proact Stadium was set during the clash between Chesterfield and Rotherham back in 2011.

A history of Proact Stadium

Chesterfield FC moved to Proact Stadium back in 2010 following around 130 years spent at their old ground, the Recreation Ground at Saltergate. Needless to say, that stadium was actually one of the oldest around and was, by that time, falling into disrepair and the club needed a change.

The first plans to move to a different stadium were actually drawn up as early as October 2004 and an agreement between the club and the local authorities was done in the following year. Still, even with all of those things out of the way quite early, complications ensued and it wouldn’t be until 2008 that they would actually get the planning permission and in 2009, the land was handed over to Chesterfield to finally start building.

The official construction began in February 2009 and it would take them about a year to finish and open it for business in 2010. 24 July was the date Chesterfield played their first game at their new home, hosting Derby County in a pre-season friendly clash. The first competitive clash, however, followed suit about three weeks later when Barnet came to town.

If reports are to be believed, the approximate cost of the erection of Proact Stadium was around £13m and it is comprised of four different stands which give it a maximum capacity of 10,500. Still, if Chesterfield need more room in case too many fans flock into the ground, the corners can also be filled in to further boost that figure to 13,000.

Interestingly enough, various sponsorship deals have resulted in Proact Stadium changing names on multiple different occasions. In 2009, when it was still in the process of being erected, the ground was actually called the b2net Stadium. But that wouldn’t last and two seasons later, following the acquisition of b2net by Swedish company Proact, the name changed once again, this time to Proact Stadium, which was officially announced on 13 August 2012.

As of August 2020, however, the name will change from Proact Stadium to Technique Stadium due to the latest sponsorship deal struck by the club.

Away from the footballing facilities and on the exterior of the East Stand is a £1.7m community facility commonly known just as the HUB. And this is where the rest of the stadium’s features are located with a cafe, ‘Chester’s Den’, a martial arts dojo, a play centre, a gym, a therapy pool, a multi-use sports hall, classrooms as well as the offices of the Trust and other tenants.

Apart from Chesterfield, Proact Stadium is also used by Sheffield United U23s and Sheffield United Women’s team.

Tickets to watch Chesterfield FC at Proact Stadium

All tickets to watch Chesterfield FC play at Proact Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The price depends on the age group of the buyer as well as the stand chosen with the cost ranging between £18 and £22 for an adult ticket.

Of course, the club also offers a season ticket scheme which can give fans a discount over the course of the season.

Related links

https://www.chesterfield-fc.co.uk/ – Official website of Chesterfield FC