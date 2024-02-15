Do Arsenal need a striker? Probably. However, their 6-0 drubbing of West Ham United last Sunday proved that they can indeed score a bucket load of goals without that typical no.9 in their system.

Leandro Trossard was a menace to the Irons backline, scoring the fourth goal after picking up a lovely little pocket of space inside the area.

A week prior Kai Havertz had also flourished in that false 9 role, proving to be a "handful" - in the words of Ray Parlour - to the Liverpool defenders in that 3-1 win at the Emirates.

So, where do the Gunners go from here? Well, after a run of three games around the New Year period where they scored just once across three games, a new forward will likely still arrive in the summer.

Who is that man? Well, there's one name on the lips of plenty at the moment; Ivan Toney.

The latest on Arsenal's hunt for Ivan Toney

With the threat of exceeding financial fair play guidelines in January Arsenal decided against signing anyone.

Even if they had the money, trying to get any deal over the line would have been a difficult task. After all, Toney had been touted in some circles as an £80m transfer waiting to happen while another target in Victor Osimhen is set to cost over £100m.

Arsenal reportedly 'want' the Brentford striker and Bees manager Thomas Frank has already admitted it's likely he'll be moved on in the summer.

Frank recently stated: "It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer. "We also know what he is worth. I don't think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now."

Toney's response was rather damning, suggesting the Dane no longer wanted him in west London. This feels like a marriage reaching breaking point as the next transfer window fast approaches.

Mikel Arteta and Co seemingly have the perfect opportunity to acquire the striker, then, but agreeing on a fee for a man with three goals in four outings since his return from a betting ban will be the major stumbling block.

Therefore, are there other options? Well, turning to the academy, something Arteta hasn't favoured too much, could be a solution.

Arsenal's academy solution

The Arsenal boss has overseen the development of Bukayo Saka during his tenure in north London but as this Arsenal squad gets better and the demands become greater, he's not favoured the usage of the Hale End academy.

Considering Saka's breakthrough it's rather disappointing. It meant the end for the free-scoring Folarin Balogun in London and it's also seen Omari Hutchinson bite the dust too, moving to Chelsea.

Lino Sousa has now departed for Aston Villa but thankfully, some of the club's brightest young talents remain. One of those is Ethan Nwaneri.

The 16-year-old became the youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League when he was a substitute against none other than Toney's Brentford, and was used again for the first time since that debut outing versus West Ham last weekend.

In time another 16-year-old could become Arsenal's striking solution. Toney may well be signed but if the club are priced out in a few months time and thus, opt to stick with their current options in the summer, we could well see a blossoming academy talent unleashed sparingly.

That happens to be Chido Obi-Martin. You may well know the name. He went viral earlier this season for scoring ten goals in one game against Liverpool. Yes, ten. 10. It's a staggering accomplishment.

Talk about putting pressure on yourself too. In an official capacity, the vibrant attacker has found the net three times in six outings for Jack Wilshere's U18s this term and has already made his debut for the U21 side, featuring twice in Premier League 2 to date.

The teenager seems to have a habit of scoring goals by the bucketload, netting a hat-trick versus Southampton this term and also scoring four goals in one game for Denmark's U16s back in August.

Having trained with the first team too, it's clear that Obi-Martin is on the radar of Arteta and if Nwaneri's fleeting appearances are anything to go by, he could be seen in the first-team before too long.

Described as a "very special" talent by Arsenal pundit Adrian Clarke, it would be unrealistic to suggest Obi-Martin could get anywhere near Toney at this moment in time.

That said, should the Gunners fail to get a move over the line this summer then diving into the academy could be a serious consideration for Arteta and his coaching staff. The teenager will not become an overnight hit but if they invest in his development, they could unearth a prospect capable of becoming a real star in a few years time.