Perhaps hoping to add to what is already a star-studded squad, Real Madrid's chief scout was reportedly in attendance at the North London derby to watch one particular Tottenham Hotspur player.

Tottenham transfer rumours

The Real Madrid call is one that Spurs are all too familiar with. It's one that Luka Modric answered in 2012 and one that Gareth Bale answered just one year later to deal the Lilywhites the ultimate double blow.

Both players are now Los Blancos legends with their own individual moments to look back on in the history books, with Modric even still going as one of Madrid's most important players. Now, the phone could be set to ring once more over 10 years since Bale swapped North London for the Bernabeu.

This time around, however, it would be Ange Postecoglou's squad who may feel the impact of the European giants' transfer activity, with the Australian into just his second year of what Daniel Levy will hope is a lengthy project which eventually culminates in the silverware that Spurs are craving. No project is without its hurdles though, and one exit would deal Postecoglou the ultimate blow.

According to Defensa Central, Juni Calafat, Real Madrid's chief scout travelled to watch Cristian Romero in the North London derby as the La Liga champions ponder a move for either the Argentine or Arsenal centre-back William Saliba.

For once, Spurs will hope that it's their rivals and Saliba who have the attention as Real Madrid look to strengthen their backline. Meanwhile, if it is Romero, that they approach, then they know they will find it complicated to negotiate with Levy for the central defender who also earns a reported £165k-a-week.

When 2025 arrives, those on both sides of the divide in North London look set to be in for a nervous wait with Real Madrid's chief scout well aware of both Romero and Saliba's talent.

"Outstanding" Romero is crucial to Tottenham

Even amid the likes of Heung-min Son and James Maddison, there's a strong argument that Romero is Spurs' most important player under Postecoglou. Whether it's next to Micky van de Ven or Radu Dragusin, the World Cup winner is seemingly one of the first names on the team sheet within the Lilywhites' backline and they'll hope that remains the case for years to come.

Postecoglou is certainly well aware of his quality too, urging others to follow Romero's lead after a narrow 3-2 loss against Arsenal last season, saying via Football London: "Yeah, he was outstanding. He's a World Cup winner and I've just got to get some of what's in him into some of the others."

Unfortunately, Spurs could yet fall victim to Romero's success if Real Madrid come calling. Now 26 years old, the Argentine appears to be in the prime of his career and whether those in North London can facilitate the ambitions of such a player remains to be seen, especially compared to serial winners Madrid.

Having lost stars to the Bernabeu in the past, Spurs will be desperate to avoid a repeat when it comes to their impressive central defender.