It is fair to say that Arne Slot’s time at Liverpool so far has been a success. The Dutchman has helped his side reach the summit of the Premier League table, where they find themselves four points clear of second place Chelsea. Of course, they have a game in hand, which will be against Everton following last Saturday’s postponed fixture.

Things are beginning to get hectic for the Merseysiders, with a festive period packed with fixtures. They will play both domestic and European games, with a clash against Girona up next. Impressively, the Reds are top of the Champions League table too, and have been formidable.

Slot’s side are yet to lose a game in Europe so far, after a fantastic start to the competition.

Liverpool’s Champions League record

The Reds have been the dominant side in the Champions League so far in 2024/25. In the competition’s new look format, where you play eight games rather than six, they are yet to drop a single point.

So far, Liverpool have played five games and won five games. They have had some tough fixtures, too.

The best win of the bunch was surely the most recent win against Real Madrid, which saw Slot’s side run out 2-0 winners against the current holders of the prestigious trophy. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo sealed the win for the Reds.

Their other wins in the competition include a fantastic 3-1 win at the San Siro over Italian giants AC Milan and a 4-0 thrashing over 2023/24 Bundesliga invincibles Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield. It has been a fantastic tournament so far for Slot and his side.

Liverpool’s star individuals have been on fire in the Champions League this season. As per Sofascore, the player with the most goals and assists is, unsurprisingly, Mohamed Salah with five. He has also played the most key passes per game with 2.4 and created the joint-most big chances with four, alongside Gakpo.

Liverpool UCL stat leaders Stat Player Number Most goals Luis Diaz 3 Most assists Mohamed Salah 4 Most G/A Mohamed Salah 5 Most big chances created Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo 4 Most key passes per game Mohamed Salah 2.4 Most successful dribbles per game Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz 1.8 Most tackles per game Ryan Gravenberch 2.4 Stats from Sofascore

The Reds have been imperious this term in Europe and will be hoping to continue their form in Spain on Tuesday night. Slot’s side are set to face Girona away from home, although they will be without a few key players.

Liverpool team and injury news

Before looking at those who will miss the game, it seems like goalkeeper Alisson will be back from an injury that has kept him out for two months. Slot confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the Brazilian goalkeeper will be back in the fold.

He explained that it “is definitely nice to have him back” for their Champions League game in Spain. It remains to be seen if he starts ahead of the in-form Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been a key player in the past few weeks.

Moving on to absentees, the Reds will still be without wingers Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota. Italian international Chiesa, who arrived for a £12.5m fee, will miss the game after reportedly going down with an illness.

Jota, who was signed for £41m, trained with the side this week, after recovering from the chest injury he sustained against Chelsea. However, the clash in Spain has come too early for his return.

There are other key absentees for Liverpool ahead of their clash in Spain. Alexis Mac Allister is suspended for the game after picking up three yellow cards.

There is another injured trio, with Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas all set to miss the game due to fitness issues. Konate sustained his knock in the famous win against Los Blancos last time out.

Liverpool’s predicted lineup vs Girona

With just one player returning from injury ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Spain, and the fact they had a weekend off, it seems Slot will make minimal changes to the starting lineup against Girona.

Alisson - who Jurgen Klopp previously hailed as the "best in the world" - should well come back into the side despite Kelleher’s impressive form, and Trent Alexander-Arnold should start at right-back once again after he was rested against Newcastle United.

Slot will be forced to make one change, that of Mac Allister due to his suspension. Dominik Szoboszlai seems the most likely player to step into the team alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

Slot might not decide to change the front three that started against, which consisted of Salah, Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. However, given his goal-scoring form in the Champions League, Luis Diaz could come back into the side.

Liverpool predicted lineup in full: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.