Manchester United will be desperate to kick on after a positive end to the 2024/25 season, a campaign that was generally quite a disappointing season overall.

Despite the fact that it ended with silverware, the Red Devils’ manager, Erik ten Hag, was almost sacked from his role due to poor performance.

In the Premier League, United came in a disastrously low eighth place, finishing on just 60 points. They were level with Newcastle United, but the Magpies’ far superior goal difference of 23 compared to United’s -1 ensured that they finished in front of the 13-time Premier League champions.

However, Eddie Howe’s side did not manage to secure European football, despite initially believing they had qualified for the Europa Conference League. United’s FA Cup triumph over Manchester City, thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, sent United into next season’s Europa League.

The Red Devils will no doubt be looking to strengthen their side this summer, and have all but confirmed the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna. However, they are also linked with another Serie A attacker who could switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United target Serie A attacker

The player in question here is Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa. After constant injury issues, Chiesa is not thought to be in new Juve manager Thiago Motta’s plans and could be in line to leave Turin this summer.

According to a report from Italian news outlet Gazzetta, there has “certainly been talk” of a swap deal for Chiesa and Jadon Sancho between United and the Italian giants, Juve. The Englishman has given the go-ahead for a move to Turin, but the move the other way has yet to be given the nod.

United were not the only potential destination for Chiesa, with AS Roma also interested in adding him to their squad. However, the Italian club pulled out of negations for the deal because they became “tired of his hesitations” over a move to the capital.

If, instead of a swap deal between Sancho and Chiesa, United were to pay for Chiesa, he could cost around £21m.

Why Chiesa would be a good signing

If United were to bring Chiesa to Old Trafford, they would be signing a “magical” winger, as he was dubbed by football analyst Raj Chohan. He played 33 games in Serie A last season, scoring nine times and registering three assists. He scored in the final two games of the campaign to end on a high note.

Should the Red Devils sign the 26-year-old, he could form a superb partnership with the incoming Zirkzee, who has received the famous “here we go” from esteemed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutchman is an excellent link-up striker, who could drop deep and create space for Chiesa to exploit when he has the ball. The Italian is a winger who very much likes to operate in the half-space, looking to drive towards the penalty box.

He is a wonderful progressive carrier, and according to Fbref, averages 4.55 progressive carries per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 3% of attackers in Europe. However, where Chiesa could really excel when Zirkzee has vacated space is carrying into the penalty box.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He averages 2.38 carries into the penalty area each game. You can imagine how this would make him and the Bologna man a dangerous pair, with Zirkzee dropping deeper to receive the ball and play Chiesa in behind.

Chiesa carrying numbers 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Number Take-ons attempted 3.89 Take-ons completed 1.43 Progressive carries 4.55 Carries into final third 2.29 Carries into penalty box 2.38 Stats from FBref

The 26-year-old is also a wonderful creative passer in the final third. He averages 2.21 key passes each game, ranking him in the top 3%, as well as 1.84 passes into the penalty box, placing him in the top 4%.

The winger is also a superb crosser, and his 0.74 balls into the penalty box each game places him in the top 1% of wingers. Again, you can picture this link-up with the Dutchman who could be on the end of some wonderful service from the Italy winger.

Football analyst Ben Mattinson once described Chiesa as a “galactico”, and it is clear to see why. His potential link-up with Zirkzee, a specialist at facilitating wingers and making late runs into the box, could be a mouth-watering prospect for the Red Devils supporters. For just £21m, it could be a no-brainer for United to do that deal this summer.