Birmingham City will no doubt use this January transfer window as a way to improve here and there, ahead of a frantic 2025 which could see them instantly return back up to the Championship.

The Blues certainly showed this summer that they have a significant pulling power, despite dropping down to League One disastrously, with Jay Stansfield returning to the club permanently from Premier League side Fulham after a promising loan stint.

Therefore, this coming window could well see them flex their muscles again in the hectic market, with one face rumoured for a spectacular return on loan.

Birmingham transfer rumours

The transfer rumour dominating conversation around St. Andrew's at the moment is the fact Nathan Redmond could be set for a reunion with the Blues next month, with Burnley willing to allow the ageing winger time away from the Clarets on loan.

Of course, Redmond isn't the wide-eyed youngster he once was when rising through the ranks at his boyhood club, with injuries really derailing his time at Turf Moor to date, leading to zero appearances coming his way so far this season in the Championship.

But, the 30-year-old would still be an unbelievable coup for the third tier regardless of any visible signs of decline, having notched up 28 goals and 25 assists in the Premier League during his top-flight prime.

It would all be resting on the fact he could reach some top heights for the Blues still even during his twilight years, with the deal being on a loan basis also meaning there's little risk involved.

But, Birmingham boss Chris Davies could already have a player in a similar vein to Redmond, who only joined his star-studded ranks this summer and is taking League One by storm.

Birmingham's very own Redmond

Much like Redmond, who is capable of playing down either wing, Willum Thor Willumsson has proven himself to be an adaptable presence in attack since leaving Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles behind for a new challenge in England.

Adept at starring down Redmond's familiar right-wing, or in a number ten spot, the 26-year-old has been an instant hit with his brand new fanbase, with the need for the 30-year-old to rejoin on loan lessened when you glance at the Icelandic's heroics.

Whilst Stansfield has hogged the limelight as one of Birmingham's most dangerous sparks up top all season long, Willumsson has also been chipping away with consistently electric displays, with an ability to finish off chances coolly under pressure like this one he converted in the FA Cup versus non-league Sutton United in November.

He also has a growing collection of strikes in the third tier, with Davies singling out his 6 foot 4 ace for praise also last month when describing his level of performances as "excellent."

Willumsson's L1 numbers for Birmingham (24/25) Stat - per 90 mins* Willumsson Games played 17 Games started 15 Goals scored 4 Assists 4 Shots* 1.9 Big chances missed 7 Big chances created 7 Ball recoveries* 3.7 Duels won* 4.7 Stats by Sofascore

In total, the Reykjavík-born midfielder has an impressive tally of four goals and four assists next to his name in league action, with a daringness in his game to keep running - much like Redmond in his prime - with 3.7 ball recoveries averaged per League One clash.

Amazingly, when leaping up the age brackets at the Blues all the way into the first team, the homegrown youngster's best goal and assist haul for a season in the senior mix only came in at ten, with Willumsson already surpassing that with 12 goal contributions so far.

Whilst the romance of a potential reunion deal makes this switch an attractive one to pursue, Davies could already have enough attacking firepower to hand with Willumsson, Stansfield and Alfie May firing away.

It will be intriguing to see if a deal can be reached for Redmond to return to his hometown club, as Birmingham do everything in their power to try and move back up to the Championship swiftly.